ScribbleX: The upcoming challenger among online software solutions
An online web and software development environment.
The answers are always hidden in the problem. You just need to change the perspective to see it.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScribbleX is an upcoming online platform for developers and their communities. It is located and made in India making it the first-ever cloud-based community and tools platform in the country. According to Kshitij S. Tyagi (Founder and Developer at ScribbleX), “The developers' community around the world has been relying on the traditional technologies for far too long. I and my team are building the platform with the latest technologies and using the cloud computations to provide the best virtual environments to all the developers.”
— Kshitij S. Tyagi
When Mr. Kshitij S. Tyagi was asked ‘What inspires him to work on this platform?’ His reply was, “As a child, I always was fascinated with technology. I broke more remote-controlled cars than I played with for the only reason, I wanted to know how they worked. At school, my friends used to talk about computers and their components like RAM, GPU, etc. I had no clue what all of those things were but yet, fascinated by them. When I got access to the internet, I spent hours every day on it finding out everything I wanted to know about tech, programming, etc. After learning to program for years, I created some handy projects for fun. One day out of nowhere a thought just hit my mind: There would be so many people like me who want to learn all these things and are fascinated with them but do not get a chance because they don’t have the facilities. That day I came up with the idea of an online community where everyone, from an enthusiast to a professional developer, can come and learn, create, and share ideas and thoughts. A place where the person can find everything, they need to learn programming and about technology.”
ScribbleX will be a completely open-source platform and will be publically available on GitHub. In fact, some projects under development are already present on GitHub. "If I don't share how this platform works with the public then I am just like anyone else running a business in the name of education and support.", said Tyagi.
Though ScribbleX still is under development, it has definitely caught the attention of many developers around the world. We hope this platform comes to reality in the very near future.
