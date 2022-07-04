Ultracapacitors Market to Reach Worth of US$ 11.22 Bn by 2031

Ultracapacitors Market

Increasing demand for electric vehicles is likely to fuel the growth of the Ultracapacitors Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global ultracapacitors market. In terms of revenue, the global ultracapacitors market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 14.28% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global ultracapacitors market.

The global ultracapacitors market is broadly affected by several factors, including increase in popularity of hybrid vehicles and investment in mass rapid transport systems in several developed and developing countries globally, which contribute to the expansion of the global ultracapacitors market.

Ultracapacitors Market: Dynamics

Rapid rise in the demand for electronics products, including laptops and smartphones, globally, is estimated to drive the market for ultracapacitors. The increase in demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs), globally, is further boosting the ultracapacitors market. Moreover, increase in the demand for renewable energy systems and favorable government regulations are also expected to propel the market. Major manufacturers of ultracapacitors are increasingly collaborating with research institutes, universities, and technology companies in the market to boost their respective research and development programs.

Ultracapacitors Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a prominent share, considering the demand is largely dominated by the consumer electronics sector. The availability of highly advanced smartphones and other consumer electronics product manufacturers across developed and developing countries in Asia has driven the adoption of highly efficient super and ultracapacitors. The rise in adoption of electric vehicles is estimated to further propel the ultracapacitors market.

Ultracapacitors Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global ultracapacitors market are CAP-XX Limited, Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic, Maxwell Technologies, Eaton Corporation, Ls Mtron, Cornell-Dubilier Electronics, Inc., Ioxus Inc, Nawa Technologies, and Paper Battery Company.

