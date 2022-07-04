Avoid Security Vulnerabilities with Cortech Developments - Advanced Site Management Software Solutions
The benefits of a software integration solutions for smarter building, fire and security systems with ongoing development and support.
Our annual support contracts allow customers to benefit from access to software updates and the software enhancements which we are continuously developing.”KNUTSFORD, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s rapidly evolving world of technology, it can be a challenge to stay up to date with the most current, efficient, and secure operating systems and software. This is especially critical when the security of your premises and the well being of your employees and site visitors is at stake.
This is where the benefits of a software integration solutions for smarter building, fire and security systems with ongoing development and support make a real difference. Cortech Developments has earned an enviable reputation as an international provider of integrated system solutions. A market leader, Cortechs’ systems and software can display data from separate operational security, fire and building safety platforms into a central hub, providing greater visibility, accountability, increased productivity, delivering integrated systems and increased flexibility across your management system resources at a low cost of ownership.
Cortech provides advanced technology like their Datalog system to provide complete operational flexibility across third party drivers. Put simply, Datalog is a modular software suite designed to simplify the control and management of otherwise disparate systems into a centralised graphical user interface. In addition to streamlining system operations, Datalog increases situational awareness and accountability while reducing risks and your operational costs.
Most software needs regular updates for new features to be added, for improved usability, as well as to address and fix any compatibility issues and security vulnerabilities, and in these aspects Datalog is no different. However, Datalog is continuously revised and developed to keep pace with changes to customers’ requirements, updates to third party drivers and the changes in hardware and software architecture which occur on a regular basis. This proactive process allows Cortech to keep customers up to date and ensure a customer’s operation is using and benefiting from the very latest version of your software via Cortech’s support contract agreement giving your business the resources to solve problems before they start and ensuring essential support to update and maintain software. It is an ongoing process and service that makes Cortech stand out from the crowd and ensures you are maintaining and getting the most from your investment in Cortech's Datalog custom software solution technology.
In 2018, a survey of 2,000 UK workers commissioned by IT provider Probrand.co.uk revealed that 262 hours and 43 minutes are lost every year due to technology faults and failures, the equivalent to almost 11 working days each year. 76% of those surveyed said that the technical faults they experienced directly impacted their productivity in work.
Cortech’s ongoing development process, coupled with our advanced support service not only provides you with the technical expertise either via email, over the telephone, or through remote diagnosis to enable you to resolve Datalog issues quickly and effectively but provides peace of mind and security to the operators of the system.
Jason Blundell, Head of Sales and Marketing for Cortech Developments comments, “All software needs to be continuously updated to ensure any possible issues or security vulnerabilities are identified and quickly resolved. It is also important that users are benefitting from the latest in features and functionality. We recommend customers, whether existing or new to Datalog, take out an annual support contract with Cortech to benefit from access to software updates and the software enhancements which we are continuously developing. Our advanced support service also provides our user-friendly technical support service, ensuring the best stability for the system as possible.”
Having a valid support contract provides the peace of mind that you have a team of skilled engineers ready to respond whenever you encounter a problem. Having a team who knows your system, site, what hardware you have and how it is used will allow for a much faster fault resolution. In the unlikely event a problem does occur and requires closer investigation, it is important to mitigate the risk and reduce potential system downtime as much as possible. Cortech’s proactive development processes and advanced support services do this and much more.
If you would like to learn more about Cortech and how Datalog and our other advanced software solutions can enhance the safety, security and integrity of your site, then, contact us today by telephone +44(0)1925 750600 or email info@cortech.co.uk.
