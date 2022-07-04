Suitcase Market High Growth Opportunities 2022, Emerging Trends 2028 | Briggs & Riley, Delsey, Rimowa, VF Corporation
Suitcase demand is increasing as a result of business people's growing preference for them as a chic and practical means of transporting computersLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global suitcase market size was valued at USD 21 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The personal items a traveler brings on board a plane, ship, or bus, whether they are checked or not, are called suitcases. Bags, cases, and other storage units are considered luggage since they are used to transport a person's belongings. The majority of the time, antique luggage was composed of hefty materials like wood. But over time, luggage has undergone a significant change in appearance. The categories include travel, trade, sports, and others depending on the type of goods. Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, and Others are some of the different distribution channels for luggage. Value & Mid-Level, Luxury, and Fancy are the three price ranges for luggage.
The Suitcase Market - Growth Factors
There are three types of luggage: business bags, casual bags, and travel bags. Additionally predicted to drive demand in the global luggage market are rapidly evolving lifestyles, increased urbanization, and rising consumer demand for upscale luggage. In addition to these factors, increased consumer desire for branded luggage as well as rising demand for casual bags including wheeled duffel bags, female and male shoulder bags, as well as backpacks are anticipated to drive growth in the worldwide baggage industry. The worldwide luggage market is also predicted to be driven by a trend toward the use of stylish premium office bags, casual bags, as well as other bags.
The Suitcase Market – Segmentation
On the basis of Product, the market is segregated into Business, Travel, Sports, and Others. Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, and Others. Based on Price Range, the market is classified into Premium, Value & Mid-Level, and Luxury.
The Suitcase Market Trends:
• The necessity for luggage products is rising as a result of expanding educational possibilities, rising travel and tourism, and the growth in online tourism.
• The shift in consumer preferences for high-end luggage, the expanding travel and tourism sector, and the changing lifestyle are all anticipated to have a beneficial impact on the market's expansion throughout the projected period.
The Suitcase Market –Regional Analysis
Due to the increasing growth of luggage manufacturers in the region, Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the worldwide baggage market. The region's baggage market may also be being driven by increased travel and living expenses, rising demand for high-quality luggage items, and rising utilization of office as well as sports luggage. Europe is another significant region in the world luggage market. The market for luggage in this area is being driven by rising foreign travel costs and increasing sports activity.
