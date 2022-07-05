Norman Alexander reminds the world why LIVE music – is something to live for
Norman Alexander is a creative storyteller setting ears on fire this summer with a series of live performances.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood elite have been applauding Queens, New York-based artist Norman Alexander from coast to coast, most recently Terrence J at Manhattan's annual spring TEDx event where Norman was the event's return performer for a second consecutive year.
"I'm so excited about Norman. I just listened to [his new single]. It's an incredible record. It's called 'The Reason.' Stream it. Right now." – Terrence J
Performing privately and exclusively since 2020 Norman brings his exceptional presence to city stages across America with a string of performances this summer starting in New York City.
His hypnotic voice paired with lyrical enthusiasm is certain to shock and awe all who have the opportunity to witness him on July 20 at SOB’s in New York City (Click “Buy Now” then choose “Norman Alexander”).
Home to countless performances by legendary artists and rising stars, SOB’s has hosted household names such as Justin Timberlake, Drake, Jill Scott, Kenrick Lamar, and many more. The intimate venue gives Norman a chance to personally connect with fans while providing them a glimpse of new music along with live renditions of his previous hits like "The Reason," which surpassed 1 million views in just 12 days. His genius songwriting is paired with powerful and impactful melodies that highlight love, heartbreak, loss, and the remembrance of those who have passed away.
Norman Alexander is certain to make an unforgettable entrance into the live music arena with tracks rich in sound and mesmerizing vibrant vocals. Following his May performance at TEDx, an event hosted by Terrence J, Norman had an impromptu performance at the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, leaving not a single dry eye in the audience.
Bringing his vulnerability and ability to connect with fans on stage, his summer performances lead to the release of his upcoming single. He will also be performing at Lower East Side’s renowned Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, date TBD. Fans can stream his music via all major streaming services, including YouTube. To know more about Norman Alexander's upcoming endeavors, follow him on Instagram.
About Norman Alexander
Norman has worked with three-time Grammy award winner Randy Merrill on his "No Goodbyes" track as well as multiple industry professionals and uses his music to reveal his soul. With his brilliant songwriting ability, Norman brings topics plagued with emotion to the forefront. Original and authentic in both message and melody, Norman's upcoming live performances and new music are destined to cultivate a solid fan base and catapult his career.
