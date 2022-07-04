Sun Health Center in Deerfield Beach, FL, Offers Emergency TeleHealth Services

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery is now offering one of the most in-demand services.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sun Health Center today announced that it is now offering emergency telehealth services.

Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative and spokesperson for Sun Health Center said its telehealth services are a game-changer because it used to be that where people lived that determined the care and quality of care they received. In some cases, where the person lived meant going without care entirely.

“But not anymore,” Parana said.

Thanks to cutting-edge developments in technologies that now make it possible to receive care virtually, via a secure, online platform, Parana noted that many Americans can now access gold standard treatment when and where they need it.

Sun Health Centers is one of a few providers in greater Boca Raton that is a pioneer in TeleHealth services, Parana stressed.

At Sun Health, TeleHealth comprises two core services, TeleTherapy and TeleMedicine (largely TelePsychiatry). Many of the company’s patients receive both, as part of a comprehensive, evidence-based treatment approach.

For those wondering whether TeleHealth treatment is right for them, Parana encouraged individuals to call its offices at (844) 293-1587 for more personalized answers or an online consultation with a member of its interdisciplinary team.

For more information, please visit sunhealthcenter.com/about-us and https://sunhealthcenter.com/blog/.

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

