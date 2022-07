flynas to launch first direct flights between AlUla and Cairo

flynas Aircraft HQ AlUla - Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- flynas , the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has announced the launch of its first direct flights between AlUla , the Saudi historical city located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, and the Egyptian capital, Cairo, starting from Thursday, 6th October 2022.flynas will connect AlUla and Cairo via two weekly direct flights, scheduled on Saturdays and Thursdays, from AlUla International Airport to Cairo International Airport.known for its historical, natural, and geographical significance, and full of archaeological treasures from the Dadanite, Nabataean, Roman, and old Islamic civilisations, AlUla is a destination that reveals 7000-year-old of human history. The city is an open-air museum and is home to the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra – the famous Nabataean site with 110 well-preserved tombs carved in the sandstone rocks and dating back to the first century B.C.E.AlUla offers tourists a variety of curated experiences in heritage, art, culture, wellness, and adventure. As a vital city located along the famous old incense-trading routes running from southern Arabia, north into Egypt and beyond, AlUla's oases dotted the area and offered a much-needed respite for caravans of weary travelers, providing a welcoming place to rest, commune, and recharge. AlUla is now reviving and celebrating its history by welcoming visitors again.Combined with high-quality services and first-rate accommodations nestled amongst the staggeringly beautiful desert landscapes, AlUla is being introduced to the world as a must-visit destination for every traveler looking for a unique experience.In support of the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 plans to transform AlUla into a world-preferred tourist destination, flynas recently announced the resumption of its flights from AlUla to Riyadh, Dammam, and Dubai, with two weekly flights for each destination. Flynas was the first-ever airline to launch international scheduled flights to AlUla from Dubai back in November 2021.flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of more than 35 aircraft, and it has transported more than 60 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.Recently, flynas has achieved the highest rating in APEX Official Airline Rating as the non-profit organization has ranked flynas in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of low-cost airline among 600 companies globally. In addition, flynas has been ranked as the Leading Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years and has been awarded the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 as well as the Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East in 2019.Flights between AlUla and Cairo are available for sale through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com , the flynas app, the 24/7 call center (920001234), or travel agents.To know more about AlUla, visit www.experiencealula.com