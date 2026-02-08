flynas and Syrian Civil Aviation Authority Partner to Launch 'flynas Syria'

flynas-Syria 01 flynas-Syria 02 flynas-Syria 03 flynas-Syria 04

• The agreement was signed in the presence of HE, the President of Syria, and within the framework of strategic investment agreements between the two countries

The new airline, "flynas Syria," is a joint venture, with 51% held by the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority and 49% by flynas, and will begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.” — flynas

DAMASCUS, SYRIA, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the presence of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and within the framework of cooperation and strategic investment agreements between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as in coordination with the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, flynas — the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East— has signed an agreement with the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation to establish a new commercial airline under the name "flynas Syria.""flynas Syria" will conduct commercial air transport operations in accordance with approved regulations and standards, ensuring full compliance with the highest aviation safety and security requirements. All necessary licensing and operational procedures are currently being finalized in coordination with the relevant authorities.The new carrier will be a joint venture, with 51% ownership held by the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport and 49% by flynas. Operational activities are scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.The new airline will operate flights to several destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. This expansion aims to bolster air traffic to and from Syria, enhance regional and international connectivity, and meet the growing demand for air travel.On this occasion, H.E. Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Minister of Investment, stated: "This step is part of our commitment to supporting high-quality cross-border investments. The aviation sector is a key enabler of economic development, and the establishment of 'flynas Syria' serves as a model for constructive investment cooperation. This partnership enhances economic integration and market connectivity, and supports development goals by advancing air transport infrastructure, ultimately serving the mutual interests of both nations and promoting regional economic stability".In this context, His Excellency Omar Hisham Al Hosari, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport of the Syrian Arab Republic, stated:"The establishment of flynas Syria represents a strategic step within a comprehensive national vision aimed at rebuilding and developing Syria's civil aviation sector on modern economic and regulatory foundations, while achieving a balance between safety requirements, operational sustainability, investment stimulation, and passenger service. This partnership reflects the state's orientation toward smart cooperation models with trusted regional partners, ensuring the transfer of expertise, the development of national capabilities, and the enhancement of Syria's air connectivity with its regional and international surroundings—thereby supporting economic recovery and aligning with global best practices in the air transport industry".flynas Chairman Ayed Al Jeaid said: "We continue at flynas to shape strategies aimed at growth and international expansion, and today we are pleased to begin implementing one of them.This is a historic moment in the company's journey and a promising investment model through a partnership that makes us proud to be at the forefront of it alongside the Syrian Arab Republic in its new era".Mr. Bander Almohanna, CEO of flynas, commented: "This milestone represents a qualitative leap in flynas' ambitious growth strategy. It will positively impact the company's financial performance and bolster investor confidence in our ability to create long-term value. We are proud to bring our pioneering low-cost aviation experience to the Syrian market, establishing a world-class LCC that contributes to Syria's regional and international connectivity and advances the civil aviation sector in Syria. The unique geographical position of Syria and its tourism potential make it a vital hub for air travel"."We are working at an accelerated pace to complete the necessary licensing procedures. We look forward to launching our inaugural flights soon, in accordance with global best practices, and delivering a model centered on safety, efficiency, and service quality," he added.flynas currently operates 23 flights per week from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam to Damascus, including two daily direct flights from Riyadh, one daily flight from Jeddah, and two weekly flights from Dammam. flynas made history on June 5, 2025, by adding the Syrian capital to its growing network and becoming the first Saudi carrier to resume scheduled flights to Damascus.

