Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the processed nonferrous metal market size is expected to grow from $1,380.29 billion in 2021 to $1,490.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. As per TBRC’s processed nonferrous metal global market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $1,961.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Rapidly growing urban populations are expected to drive the demand for non-ferrous metal products in the forecast period.

The processed nonferrous metal market consists of sales of processed nonferrous metals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) primarily engaged in smelting ores into nonferrous metals and/or the primary refining of nonferrous metals (except aluminium) by electrolytic methods or other processes.

Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Trends

Additive manufacturing (AM) is being widely used for manufacturing a wide range of metal products. The transition of additive manufacturing from a product development tool to a production tool has been quick. Increased investment in metal AM technology is further leading to process improvements, lower productions costs in allied manufacturing industries.

Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Segments

The global processed nonferrous metal market is segmented:

By Type: Smelted and Refined Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum), Rolled, Extruded and Alloyed Copper, Rolled and Extruded Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum), Secondary Smelted, Refined and Alloyed Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum)

By Process Type: Smelting and Refining, Rolling, Drawing, Extruding, Alloying, Others

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Electronic Power, Construction, Others

By Geography: The global processed nonferrous metal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides processed nonferrous metal market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the processed nonferrous metal global market, processed nonferrous metal global market share, processed nonferrous metal global market segments and geographies, processed nonferrous metal global market players, processed nonferrous metal market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The processed nonferrous metal global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Jiangxi Copper Company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, JXTG Holdings Inc, Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V, Toyota Tsusho, MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSCm, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Glencore International, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and ThyssenKrupp AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

