Strategies For Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary diagnostic equipment market size is expected to grow from $0.85 billion in 2021 to $0.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. As per TBRC’s veterinary diagnostic equipment market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $1.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. An increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers of the veterinary diagnostic equipment market growth.

The veterinary diagnostic equipment market consists of sales of veterinary diagnostic equipment and related services. Veterinary diagnostic equipment assists veterinary practitioners in determining and identifying various disorders in animals. The veterinary diagnostic equipment industry includes companies that manufacture diagnostic equipment such as clinical thermometers, diagnostic lights, X-ray equipment, and certain diagnostic test kits.

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Trends

Veterinary diagnostic equipment manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies such as advanced blood microsampling techniques to enable enhanced precision, patient-centered specimen collection, and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Blood microsampling is a technique that allows the participants to draw blood samples from their livestock and companion animals with ease. The samples are then forwarded to labs for further diagnosis. This technique is an extension to dry blood sampling, which is a method of collecting blood.

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Segments

By Product: Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Testing

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Universities/Research Centers, Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing

By Animal: Livestock Cattle, Domestic Pets

By Geography: The global veterinary diagnostic equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary diagnostic equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary diagnostic equipment market, veterinary diagnostic equipment global market share, veterinary diagnostic equipment global market segments and geographies, veterinary diagnostic equipment global market players, veterinary diagnostic equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary diagnostic equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IDEXX Laboratories, ABAXIS, HESKA Corporation, Zoetis, Virbac, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Agfa Healthcare, and Toshiba.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

