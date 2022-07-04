Global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the intravenous infusion pumps market size is expected to grow from $4.93 billion in 2021 to $5.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The global intravenous infusion pump market is expected to grow to $6.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The rise in the prevalence of people with chronic pain, cancer, and diabetes is a significant driver of the demand for intravenous infusion pumps, as these pumps are commonly used to deliver pharmaceutical drugs during the treatment of these diseases.

The intravenous infusion pumps market consists of sales of intravenous infusion pumps and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture intravenous infusion pumps. An intravenous infusion pump is a medical device that provides regulated quantities of fluids, such as nutrients and medicines, into the body of the patient.

Global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Trends

The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the intravenous infusion pumps market. Technological advances in infusion pumps have changed medical care in hospitals and allowed patients to inject fluids on an outpatient basis or in a home setting, allowing them to seek treatment while living their daily lives, through the use of smart intravenous infusion pumps. These smart intravenous infusion pumps help prevent medication errors and reduce patient harm.

Global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Segments

The global intravenous infusion pumps market is segmented:

By Product: Volumetric, Syringe, Enteral, Ambulatory, IV Disposables, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Treatment Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others

By Application: Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Others

By Geography: The global intravenous infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides intravenous infusion pumps market overview, analyzes and intravenous infusion pumps market forecast market size and intravenous infusion pumps market growth, intravenous infusion pumps market share, intravenous infusion pumps global market segments and geographies, intravenous infusion pumps global market players, intravenous infusion pumps global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The intravenous infusion pumps global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi, Smiths Medical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., and IRadimed Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

