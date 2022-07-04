Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market size is expected to grow from $415.5 billion in 2021 to $460.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The global greenhouse market size is expected to grow to $674.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0%.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2866&type=smp

The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market consists of sales of greenhouse and nursery flowers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce greenhouse and nursery flowers and other crops which are grown undercover. Undercover includes greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses, and lath houses. The produce includes mushrooms, other food crops are grown undercover, and nursery and floriculture produce.

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Trends

The vertical farming process can increase productivity because of its ability to grow in artificial lights, with less water and less usage of pesticides. Vertical farming is the practice of producing crops in vertically stacked layers or inclined surfaces with the help of controlled environment agriculture technology. Hydroponics is included in vertical farming which uses 70 percent lesser water than normal agriculture. Vertical farming gives the farming industry the ability to grow crops within urban environments and thus have fresher foods available faster and at low costs.

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Segments

The global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is segmented:

By Type: Food Crops Grown Under Cover, Nursery and Floriculture Production

By Application: Agricultural Products, Ornamental Plants, Grow Plants, Consumer Goods, Others

By End-User: B2B, B2C

By Geography: The global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-nursery-and-flowers-global-market-report

Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market overviews, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market analysis and forecasts market size and greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market growth, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market share, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market segments and geographies, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market players, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Domtar Corporation, Costa Group Holdings Ltd, Syngenta AG, Verso Corporation, Color Spot Nurseries, Altman Plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouse, and Rocket Farms.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

