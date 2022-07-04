TIPS to BOOST HAIR GROWTH AFTER a HAIR TRANSPLANT
A brief list outlining the do’s and don'ts following an FUE hair transplant procedure.
Traditional Finasteride dosing is typically too high for most patients.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decision to get a hair transplant is not an easy one, and if done correctly at a reputable center it is typically not a cheap endeavor either. The most commonly asked question following a hair transplant procedure is, what now? How does one save the transplanted hairs from meeting the same fate as the original ones?
— Dr Asi Peretz
This article comprises tips and tricks to boost hair growth along with some common “anti-hair” practices to avoid.
• The meds are important
The first and possibly most critical step one can take following a hair transplant procedure is to religiously take Finasteride (Propecia). Unfortunately this medication has been demonized and men are increasingly afraid to take it because of the potential for sexual side effects. However, with new protocols on customized dosing from world renowned hair transplant center, Trichogenics, Dr. Asi Peretz and Dr. Eric Peretz, have ensured that these side effects are effectively mitigated. “We strongly encourage all our patients to at least try our Finasteride protocol, which is tailored to each patient, based on their history and hormonal profile”- Dr Asi Peretz
• Follow A Hair-Centric Diet
A poor diet can trigger the hair follicles to shed off and go dormant. And the opposite of that is also true. A diet rich in proteins and vitamins can boost the growth of transplanted hairs. (Be careful with a vegan diet, one must make sure that they meet their protein needs and more importantly make sure enough lysine is consumed , an important amino acid not found in high concentrations in plant based proteins). So, what does a hair-centric diet look like? Mostly proteins because keratin is central to hair composition. Other than proteins, several vitamins are known to boost hair growth. For example, biotin, a member of the vitamin B family, is necessary for healthy hair and nails. Some other hair growth nutrients you can include in your diet are iron, zinc, folic acid, and vitamin B12.
• Limit Physical Activity
In the early days, the transplanted hairs don’t have much tolerance for stress and physical activities. That’s because the roots aren’t firmly embedded in the scalp yet. On average, it takes about a week or two for the transplanted hairs to accept their new home. Until then, one should avoid exercising, jogging, or anything that can lead to excessive sweating. Because, in the case of transplanted hairs, excessive sweating equals hairs falling out from your head.
• Practice The Recommended Hair Wash Technique
Hair washing can greatly influence the outcome of a hair transplantation, so it’s important that one does it correctly. Your surgeon will guide you on how to wash your hairs properly, but it generally consists of the following four steps:
1. Apply the specialized lotion or oil to the transplanted area and leave it be for 30 minutes or so. Once the transplanted area is moisturized, wash it with the medical shampoo and warm water. This will help remove dried blood from the scalp and promote healing.
2. Let the transplanted hair naturally dry or pat gently with a clean towel, and do not rub or apply pressure on the transplanted area.
3. Repeat the same washing technique for about 10 days
4. At about day 10 it will be time to remove the scabs. Gently massage them with the medical shampoo until they have all fallen out. If some scabs are adherent and do not fall with a gentle massage, do not force them off and wait for the next day to remove them.
• Adopt A Gentle Hair Care Approach
A gentle hair care approach would require several habit changes. First, one should avoid physically injuring the scalp. The scalp is tender after the transplant, so even rubbing or itching can damage the implanted follicles. Moreover, substitute that favorite shampoo and conditioner for a special medicated post-hair transplant shampoo and conditioner. Trichogenics makes a great one that they provide to all their patients. For optimum results, this gentle routine is to be followed for about 2 weeks.
• Avoid The Common Hair Care Mistakes
Knowing what to do is only half the battle. It’s equally important to avoid the common mistakes that may impede ones progress. And at the top of that list is tobacco smoking. Smoking can greatly delay the healing process, this will cause the newly transplanted follicles to have poor oxygen and nutrient supply, and eventually lead to poor growth. In fact, many surgeons will refuse to operate on active smokers who are not willing to quit for at least 2 weeks pre-op, and 6 months post-op.
Heavy alcohol use should also be avoided as it can hamper the healing process for many different reasons. one should also suppress the urge to itch or touch the scalp.
Any vigorous contact with the newly transplanted follicles should be avoided for at least 6 months. Examples are: Boxing, Heading a football, scrumming in rugby, and even shaving the new follicles with a clipper (electric shaver).
An excellent resource for learning more about hair loss and hair transplants has been meticulously curated by the team at Trichogenics. Check out goodlooksdocs as they have dedicated much of their time to educational content, and we find it valuable.
Damla Koc
Trichogenics
+90 534 475 36 07
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Finasteride side effects