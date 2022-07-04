PGA Pro golf instructor has reopened for business in the Brampton and GTA area with the launch of True Tempo Academy
P.J. Palmer is offering lesson for adults, teens, and children. Packages are listed on the website that is being hosted on a renewable energy servers in Canada.
We are happy to be in business this summer”BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PGA Pro golf instructor has reopened for business in the Brampton and GTA area with the new launch of True Tempo Academy.
— P.J. Palmer
COVID-19 restriction in past summers had led to uncertainty for businesses but P.J. Palmer says he is ready for business this summer and is looking forward to teaching people on the green.
P.J. Palmer says that the golf instructor lessons will be at the Brampton Golf Range in Brampton Ontario.
P.J. Palmer's True Tempo Academy is offering lesson for adults, teens, and children. Packages are listed on the new website that is being hosted on a renewable energy servers in Canada.
Online payment options will be available soon. For the best golfing lessons this summer check out PGA Pro Tour Golfer P.J. Palmer.
P.J. Palmer
True Tempo Academy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn