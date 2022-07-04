Intelligent Memory and Assemcorp Sign Distribution Agreement
With this agreement, Assemcorp now can offer industrial-grade DRAM components to its customers in Turkey while Intelligent Memory expands its reach in Europe.
Assemcorp is a great fit for us. The team has a lot of expertise in supplying active and passive components to the growing, local electronics manufacturing industry.”ESCHBORN, DEUTSCHLAND, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory, a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, today announced that it has won Assemcorp, a distributor of electronic components and turn-key solution provider for electronic production lines, as its distribution partner for Turkey. With this agreement, Assemcorp is now also able to offer industrial-grade DRAM components to their large customer base in Turkey. At the same time, Intelligent Memory is expanding its reach into one of the emerging economies of the MINT countries (Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey).
“Assemcorp is a great fit for us,” said David Raquet, General Manager of Intelligent Memory EMEA. “The team are focused specialists with a lot of expertise in supplying active and passive components to the growing, local electronics manufacturing industry.”
Assemcorp started as a provider of machines, devices and consumables for electronics production, SMD assembly as well as soldering, and expanded its offering to provide electronics components. As most memory manufacturers offer Flash memory and DRAM modules only, Assemcorp was intrigued by Intelligent Memory’s ability to offer DRAM components as well.
“Over the past years we have continuously expanded our components product line,” explained Mustafa Oruç, Sales Manager of Assemcorp. “By adding Intelligent Memory to our product line, we are able to offer customers a broader choice of memory solutions, including DRAM components.”
Intelligent Memory has a broad DRAM portfolio that ranges from SDRAM to DDR4 ICs and modules. In addition, Intelligent Memory also offers a broad range of customizable NAND Flash based solutions for industrial applications like SATA or PCIe SSDs, SD & microSD cards, CF cards, USB sticks and eMMC.
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability.
