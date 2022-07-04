Intelligent Memory and Assemcorp sign distribution agreement

With this agreement, Assemcorp now can offer industrial-grade DRAM components to its customers in Turkey while Intelligent Memory expands its reach in Europe.

Assemcorp is a great fit for us. The team has a lot of expertise in supplying active and passive components to the growing, local electronics manufacturing industry.” — David Raquet, General Manager of Intelligent Memory EMEA.