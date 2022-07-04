Lucira Health’s At-Home COVID-19 Test Granted Full Exemption by New Zealand Ministry of Health.
New Zealanders can now get fast, accurate COVID-19 test results without leaving home and unnecessarily exposing themselves or others to the virus.
The Lucira COVID-19 molecular test:
• Displays a positive result in as little as 11 minutes, negative in 30 minutes1
• Provides 98% accuracy as compared to gold standard PCR tests1
• Can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus earlier than antigen tests2
• Detects all known variants of the SARS-Cov-2 virus1
• Option to generate a verified test record of results1
EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LHDX) (“Lucira Health,” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialisation of transformative and innovative infectious disease tests, today reported that the New Zealand Ministry of Health granted Lucira Health’s Check-It COVID-19 test a full exemption for use in New Zealand3, heralding a new era in Test-to-Treat in the region.
Lucira’s test is the first molecular at-home test for COVID-19, as reported by the US FDA.4
The Lucira test uses nucleic acid amplification technology to deliver PCR-quality results in as little as 11 minutes for a positive result, 30 minutes for a negative result.1 The test is completely untethered, requiring no additional equipment typically required with conventional PCR testing. The test’s ability to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus is comparable to high-sensitivity PCR laboratory tests1, but Lucira’s test fits right in the palm of your hand and comes with everything needed in one box, allowing New Zealanders to test anywhere at any time.
For every test, users have the option of generating a verified test record using LUCI Pass, an easy-to-use, web-based platform made available by Lucira Health.
At present, Air New Zealand is completing a 3-month trial of Lucira Check-It tests at Auckland Airport with airline staff to gather data on local use of the test.5
New Zealand’s response to the pandemic has received wide recognition and brought the country global attention for its decisiveness, nimbleness, and innovative approaches. For over two years and through multiple variants, New Zealand has been valiantly fighting to keep SARS-CoV-2 at bay. Now, with at-home molecular testing, New Zealanders can get fast, accurate results without leaving home and unnecessarily exposing themselves or others to the virus.
Lucira Health is proud to partner with Device Technologies NZ to introduce this innovative testing technology in New Zealand. The tests are currently available for purchase through Device Technologies NZ via phone 0508 DEVICE (338 423); or email customers@device.co.nz
For further questions please contact:
Michelle Stewart, General Manager, Marketing & Digital, Device Technologies. Ph: +61 400 800 772. E: mstewart@device.com.au
Michelle Blackwell, Regional Director, Commercial Operations APAC, Lucira Health Ph: +61 404 273 071 E: michelle.blackwell@lucirahealth.com
References:
1. Lucira Check-It Test Kit Instructions for Use: https://www.lucirahealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Lucira-PUEA-210135-OTC-Long-Form-v1-4-updated-20210409.pdf
2. Coronavirus Disease 2019 Testing Basics (fda.gov)
3. New Zealand Gazette, Full Exemption of Certain COVID-19 Point-of-care Tests Under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Order 2021, 8 June 2022, https://gazette.govt.nz/notice/id/2022-go2243
4. US Food & Drug Administration, Coronavirus Update: FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Test of Self-Testing at Home, 17 November 2020, https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-first-covid-19-test-self-testing-home
5. Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: New 'Lamp' tests trial at Auckland Airport - NZ Herald
