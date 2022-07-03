McGuiness Announces the Release of Two Reports Concerning Delaware’s Water Quality Funding

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today the release of two annual financial audits reviewing Delaware’s two major funding sources for improving and maintaining water quality. These audits were conducted in accordance with 29 Del. C. §2906.

“Our first release is our regular financial audit of the State of Delaware Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund,” said McGuiness. “Put simply, this fund provides infrastructure improvement loans and grants to eligible water systems.”

The Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund provides financial assistance to public water systems in our state, and these funds assist with the planning, design, and construction of drinking water facilities as well as land acquisition for source water protection purposes.

“Our second release is concerning the State of Delaware Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Fund,” said McGuiness.

The Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Fund provides low-interest loans and grants to municipalities, private organizations and private individuals for projects that will improve water quality.

McGuiness continues, “These two funds are incredibly important for improving and maintaining the quality of Delaware’s water infrastructure, as events like those in Flint, Michigan serve as a sobering reminder of the consequences for failing to maintain these critical resources here at home.”

The new special reports, “State of Delaware Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund for Fiscal Year 2021” and “State of Delaware Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Fund for Fiscal Year 2021” can be found here.