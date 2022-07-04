50 Independent Rappers and Singers Receive Helping Hand From Media Music News

Media Music News Helps 50 Indie artist

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are approximately 60,000 songs being uploaded to streaming platforms every day which equates to nearly 22 million tracks per year. Independent rappers and singers make up almost 9.5 million new songs released each year.

The founder of Media Music News who is also an Independent artist recently announced they have quietly helped 50 Independent artists in the United States, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Mexico, and India.

“As an independent artist myself I understand the importance of getting the word out about your craft and how difficult that can be when you aren’t educated on how to do it properly. My team and I have spent years perfecting the necessary things that have to be done to be successful in this large pool of thousands of songs being released each day. We have had so much fun working with these artists”

One of the artists that has received an assist from Media Music News is Sweden's own superstar Sofie Elezaj. She is one of the first Indie artists the news outlet helped by giving her a custom Artist page. In addition to this we are told that MMN also gave her detailed instructions on how to promote her page just like major labels.

Elezaj recently shared a post while visiting family in Albania where she discovered a nightclub was playing her song while she was walking by. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you Media Music News for the amazing support.”

Another artist they’ve assisted is singer Queen Dreamer. The singer was discovered while she was put on the spot at a nightclub in Las Vegas to sing with a group of friends. Initially Dreamer had no knowledge that in the audience was the CEO of the news outlet. Sources tell us that after she was approached, she received free studio time to complete her upcoming album.