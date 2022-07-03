Submit Release
WFSMRadio.com announces release and general availability of mobile applications

WFSMRadio.com logo

WFSMRadio.com Rock's the River Valley

Listeners can now hear great music from any Alexa-enabled device, smartphone, or tablet for free.

Now, it’s easy to listen to great rock music, get weather, and information about what’s happening in the River Valley”
— Patrick Bass
FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, USA, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After weeks of anticipation, Meta Media Innovations LLC, the parent company of hit music station WFSMRadio.com announced that their iPhone/iPad and Android mobile streaming applications are released to their respective app stores and available for free download. The mobile applications and Alexa skills empower users to listen to the greatest rock music of all time with ease.

“We are totally psyched with the release of our first mobile applications and Alexa skill,” said Patrick Bass, radio host of the popular “Insight Radio Network” and WFSMRadio.com General Manager. “Now, it’s easy to listen to great rock music, get weather, and information about what’s happening in the River Valley,” said Bass.

The applications are available in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play App Store. A simple search for “WFSM Radio” allows listeners to quickly download the small, but powerful apps. Alexa-enabled devices only need to be invoked with the phrase “Play w. f. s. m. radio”. “In some cases, the skill has to be manually enabled, but that’s a one-click/one-time situation,” said General Manager Patrick Bass.

The applications and Alexa skills are hyper-linked at the station’s website https://wfsmradio.com.

Patrick Bass
Meta Media Innovations LLC
+1 877-530-4656
info@wfsmradio.com

