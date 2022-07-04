Work Model Preferences as a Result of the Pandemic
The majority of organizations are preparing to return to work, however they failed to anticipate employees' desire for flexibility in the workplace.
What Impact did the Pandemic have on work Model Preferences?
Approximately 70% of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the number of people infected has declined in many countries since 2022 (despite the ongoing pandemic). As a result, most organizations are preparing to return to work, but they have not anticipated that employees want flexible work arrangements. Employees got used to working from home but are willing to compromise with the Hybrid model, so besides salary and benefits, work model will be the key to negotiating in 2022.
Researchers predict that 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by end of 2022 and will continue to increase through 2023.
According to surveys, 85% of working adults currently working from home wish to use a "hybrid" approach to work from both home and the office in the future. There are only 12% of respondents who wish to return to a full-time work environment, while 72% desire a hybrid remote-office arrangement in the future.
Since the pandemic, remote work has become the norm, and organizations have been forced to continue providing this option to their employees.
Having a safe environment and the appropriate technology to facilitate remote work, such as a unified and secure remote support solution, is the most important aspect, the data is stored in the cloud; access and security are tailored to different working modes; and applications enable continuous virtual collaboration.
What is the Best Remote Desktop Solution for my Organization?
AnyDesk is one of the leading providers of remote desktop solutions. With its unique remote desktop software, AnyDesk Software GmbH, founded in 2014, creates the ideal basis for collaboration in the modern world of work. The core of AnyDesk is the innovative developed proprietary codec DeskRT that forms the basis of the solution enabling high scalability with minimum footprint, and almost latency-free collaboration – even in regions with poor internet connections. Furthermore, it uses Erlang technology, an extremely robust programming language used in the telecommunications industry.
The software has already been installed on more than 500 million devices in over 190 countries worldwide, and is used by over 100,000 customers, including renowned Fortune 500 companies. More than 14 million downloads are added every month. This makes the company one of the 50 fastest growing companies in Europe.
AnyDesk ensures secure and reliable Remote Desktop connections for IT professionals and several business case with personalized needs. The software has a powerful and flexible remote desktop that makes it easy to support from anywhere; remote access, being able to access a device or a network from a distance; and remote work, to be able to telework from anywhere.
AnyDesk runs native clients on all major platforms. Mobile and Web Client included, like: Windows, MacOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, RaspberryPI, FreeBSD.
AnyDesk uses military-grade TLS technology to ensure your device is protected from unauthorized access, making it trusted by millions of users and thousands of businesses around the world.
“It is our great pleasure to distribute AnyDesk in a number of countries in EMEA, allowing resellers to offer their customers both on-premises and cloud-based remote support software” says Riccardo Resnik the CEO of Multipoint Group.
'Multipoint Group' a leading Cyber Strong distributor has achieved 82.30% growth in revenue over the last six months thru 800+ resellers, and has therefore expanded dramatically, opening offices in the Middle East and Turkey., Already covers Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Israel, Poland, and the Baltics.
The Multipoint Group provides technical support and knowledge through centers in the UAE, Israel, Turkey, and Greece. Multipoint offers its customers advanced customer service.
