Robotic medical assistant for patients and healthcare providers is here

ClinicalAssist

Robotic medical assistant is here

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a day when physician cognition is being computed using artificial intelligence programs and rule-based models when any computer can deliver expert-level decision support to improve patient safety. That day is here, said Dr. Azad Kabir, MD MSPH (Biostatistics).

ClinicalAssist is an artificial intelligence-powered, robotic medical assistant for patients and healthcare providers, which automatically generates alerts for abnormal clinical data. It can speak to patients and collect a detailed patient history that is delivered to the provider or placed in the electronic medical record, which assists the provider in completing patients’ progress notes, educating providers in delivering cost-effective treatments, reducing unnecessary testing, and increasing revenue by helping clinical documentation improvements. The ClinicalAssist can educate patients about almost all common medical symptoms and diagnoses.

ClinicalAssist engages patients within seconds when abnormal data is detected in the electronic medical records, asking questions to ensure that the patient is okay and then sending a text message to the nurse and providers with the abnormal data, along with the patient's response. It also helps reduce human error and improve patient safety, while increasing the productivity of healthcare providers.

A recent study compared the results of the Doctor Ai algorithm used in ClinicalAssist with a group of actual physicians, to evaluate both the accuracy of the final diagnosis and triage disposition. The study found the Doctor Ai system performed similarly to the physicians in terms of finding a correct diagnosis and disposition decision for both simple and complex critical cases.

Dr. Bashir Ahmed, Acting President of Bangladesh Medical Association of North America (BMANA, Marriott at Marquis, New York) said on July 2nd Gala night “We are making history today. The first speaking Robot Doctor is presented at the BMANA convention 2022”.

This is the world's first Robot Doctor which was developed using a patented algorithm that includes an algorithm that mimics an expert physician’s cognition. There are multiple patents currently under consideration related to the invention. Dr. Kabir believes the invention will solve the global healthcare crisis one day and help increase access to healthcare to millions who are living in remote locations and have no means to visit a human physician. In addition, during any future pandemics, the Robo Doctor can help the crisis by reducing the workload.



