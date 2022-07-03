Peter Mantos named secretary of Information Technology

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the appointment of Peter Mantos as secretary of the New Mexico Department of Information and Technology. He begins work in his new role this week.

“Peter Mantos is eminently qualified to lead the state agency tasked with deploying broadband resources and arming our state against cyber-attacks,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “He will also be critical in our efforts to continue to modernize our technology for both state workers and the public we serve.”

Mantos has over 30 years of experience in information technology. He has previously worked in software development, technical management, and project management within the information technology field, including at his own consulting business and within global companies such as Digital Equipment Corporation, Siemens, and Intel. Throughout his career, he was worked with both federal and state government, including New Mexico’s Department of Game and Fish, State Land Office, and Secretary of State. Mantos most recently worked with RESPEC, a global leader in geoscience, engineering, data, and integrated technology solutions for major industry sectors.

“I’m honored to lead the Department under Gov. Lujan Grisham to help New Mexico better secure and expand our I.T. infrastructure,” said Secretary Mantos. “I am excited to help bring fast and affordable broadband statewide.”

A graduate of Sandia High School in Albuquerque, Mantos holds graduate degrees in computer science and business administration from the University of New Mexico. He is a member of both the Association for Computing Machinery and the Project Management Institute.

Former Acting Cabinet Secretary Raja Sambandam will return to his role as the state’s Chief Information Security Officer.

The Department of Information Technology is state government’s IT service provider.