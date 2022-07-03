Calvin Seng Co acquires cloud-based ERP provider Grandeur Pinnacle for an undisclosed sum
EINPresswire.com/ -- Calvin Seng Co announced today that it's acquiring Singapore-based cloud-based ERP provider Grandeur Pinnacle. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Calvin Seng Co says the companies have signed and closed the deal as of July 1st.
Founded in 2017, Grandeur Pinnacle specializes in providing customized cloud-based ERP that serves clients across an extensive range of industries in Singapore including consumer goods, construction providers, financial services, and communications, media and technology. Calvin Seng Co says it's acquiring the entire company, including IP and the team.
“Calvin Seng Co is one of the fastest growing digital agencies in the region, specializing in customized websites and enterprise grade mobile applications development through a suite of reusable products and services, helping our customers build, secure, and deliver in less time,” said managing director Calvin in a statement. “Grandeur Pinnacle has built up an impressive modularized web-based ERP solution over the years making them a perfect addition to our digital capabilities. We look forward to adding these blocks to our Service Pipeline.”
The acquisition comes earlier this month after Calvin Seng Co launched its first medical app in partnership with PeopleSolve, a key strategic partner of Raffles Medical Group. The first of its kind medical app “FlexiNurse” aims to bridge the gap of platform-based nurse freelance staffing. Calvin Seng Co says the entire cycle of app development to public release took 60 days which is a feat in the IT industry.
Although Calvin Seng Co has a significant presence in web development, the company will have its work cut out for it competing with dozens of web and mobile app companies already out there. However, its acquisition of Grandeur Pinnacle indicates that the company is getting serious about ERPs and digital transformation business processes.
“As interest in digital transformation continues to grow, we believe now is the perfect time for us to partner with a company that has the technical capability and experience of delivering digital business processes. With more than ten years building and developing similar modularized solutions to the community, we are excited by the opportunity to bring a whole new offering on this journey. This is the start of a new chapter of our company and we couldn’t choose a better time to focus on building and innovating better products and services on the Internet at Calvin Seng Co. This partnership will help us attract a new wave of businesses looking at digitizing the processes through ERP.”
Calvin Seng Co says ERPs represent a significant area of growth for its business. The company's latest acquisition furthers its push into the world of headless architecture technology and development capabilities.
Calvin Seng
