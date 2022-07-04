VRise Therapeutics Announces Joining of Dr. Darren Tyson, Vanderbilt University, to its Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Darren Tyson is Research Associate Professor of Biochemistry at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- a precision oncology company, aspiring to bring breakthrough novel therapies in otherwise undruggable targets, today announced the appointment of Darren Tyson, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Tyson received his Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology from Saint Louis University, received postdoctoral training at the University of California, Irvine, and is currently a Research Associate Professor of Biochemistry with a joint appointment in Pharmacology in the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He is also a member of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, the Center for Cancer Systems Biology, and the Quantitative Systems Biology Center at Vanderbilt University. He has been part of a U.S. National Cancer Institute Consortium for Cancer Systems Biology for nearly 15 years and has focused his research on understanding the dynamics of cancer cell responses to therapeutic treatment at the single-cell level using cutting edge live-cell fluorescence microscopy and computational modeling techniques.

Prashant K. Bhavar, Founder of VRise Therapeutics, Inc. commented: “Dr. Tyson has extensive knowledge with a unique approach towards quantitatively assessing synergy of drug combinations in preclinical settings. We strongly believe that VRise is well positioned to leverage Dr. Tyson’s expertise in bringing rationale combinations from bench to clinic.”

Upon being seated on the board, Dr. Tyson issued the following statement. “It is with great pleasure that I join the vibrant team at VRise Therapeutics to help propel their novel compounds toward clinical application as targeted anticancer agents. I look forward to the opportunity to augment the tremendous work that has been done to develop these compounds and sincerely hope that these agents will reduce the devastating consequences of KRAS-mutant tumors in patients around the world.”

About VRise Therapeutics, Inc.

VRise Therapeutics is a precision oncology company, which aspires to bring transformative change to the lives of cancer patients. VRise is poised to take advantage of its global network, and access to technology bringing innovative medicines to patients, more efficiently. The company is working on diverse novel biological targets in solid tumors, adapting advance technologies, to accelerate its discovery portfolio.

For more information about VRise Therapeutics, visit us at www.vrisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Vrise Therapeutics, Inc.("VRise"). Any statement describing Vrise's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of VRise’s drug development pipeline, including without limitation of its KRAS G12C and KRAS G12D programs, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. VRise Therapeutics actual results or plans may differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in biotech domain including drug discovery, clinical trials, drug development, and any commercialization and other risk factors identified from time to time in relation to the current line of business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

VRise Therapeutics Inc makes no representations as to, and no party shall be entitled to rely upon, the legal, regulatory, or tax implications of the data and or matters referred to herein, and neither VRise Therapeutics Inc nor any of its directors, officers, employees, or agents shall incur any responsibility or liability whatsoever to any party in respect of the contents or any matters referred to in, or discussed as a result of, this presentation and/or document.

Strategy and Corporate Development