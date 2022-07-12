New Partnership between DIO USA, Patterson Dental Makes Planning Implants Even Easier

Patterson Dental aligns perfectly with DIO Implant—forming a strategic bond

With DIO products and the DIOnavi system now being distributed by Patterson, more doctors can provide digitally planned implant surgeries for improved clinical outcomes” — Matt Hendrickson

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIO USA is excited to announce that clinicians now have expanded access to DIO products and will be able to plan implant cases with the DIOnavi guided implant system through a new partnership with Patterson Dental.

DIO is a world-class manufacturer of dental implants and related attachments, and DIOnavi is its revolutionary system that simplifies dental implant procedures while delivering clinical outcomes that are more comfortable for the patient and less stressful for the doctor.

“We are excited that Patterson Dental will be distributing DIO products and DIOnavi in the United States,” Matt Hendrickson, vice president, DIO USA, said. “As we see a rise in the demand for implants among patients it’s important that doctors can access the best technology to provide easier, faster, safer placements. With DIO products and the DIOnavi system now being distributed by Patterson, more doctors can provide digitally planned implant surgeries for improved clinical outcomes.”

The DIOnavi guided implant system offers best-in-class implant design, implant surface and surgical kits for excellent clinical results. Surgery is safer and stress free thanks to its “Case-in-a-Box" that contains everything needed for surgery, along with step-by-step drilling protocols and even a customized video simulation of surgery that accompanies each case. Patients experience reduced clinical stress and increased comfort since procedures can be performed without the need for surgical incisions or sutures. To date, there have been 600,000 successful cases completed with the DIOnavi system.

“I am extremely excited about the DIOnavi guided implant system and the benefits it offers our customers and their patients,” Lacey Mercil, senior category manager, Patterson Dental said. “Our focus is always to provide dentists with the best products and services to give patients the best care possible, and the DIO implant products and DIOnavi guided implant system makes it easier than ever for dentists to provide predictable, safe, comfortable treatment with excellent clinical outcomes.”

DIO products and cases are now conveniently available through Patterson Dental branches and online at www.pattersondental.com. For more information about DIO and the DIOnavi guided implant system, call (888) 763-7890 or visit www.dioimplant.com

About DIO USA

DIO USA is a subsidiary of DIO Implant, a global dental implant manufacturer focused on combining outstanding products with cutting-edge digital technology. DIO Implant has been manufacturing best-in-class implants for over 25 years with an ongoing commitment to create more healthy smiles around the world. Its DIOnavi guided implant system is a complete digital implant ecosystem that revolutionizes the process for digitally planed, prosthetically driven, guided implant surgery and full arch fixed restoration cases. For more information visit www.dioimplant.com

About Patterson Dental

Patterson Dental, a subsidiary of Patterson Companies, connects dental and oral health customers in North America to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. The company began back in 1877, and will celebrate its 145-year anniversary in 2022.