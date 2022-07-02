First-of-its-kind felicitation of 50 eminent doctors of Telangana by Sravani hospital Madhapur on National Doctors Day

Sravani Hospitals Logo Launch Vaidya Vibushan Awardees 2022 Vaidya Vibushan Awardee

Sravani Hospitals launches its website and also felicitates 53 Top Most Doctors on the occassion of National Doctor's day 2022

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Sravani Hospitals Madhapur celebrated National Doctors' Day by honoring over 53 prominent doctors from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in the Telangana State on July 1st 2022. Emotions were running high when the audience gave a big round of applause to frontline warriors who fought with grit and valor to save the lives of their patients.

Doctors are honored by Sravani Hospitals Madhapur with the Vaidya Vibhushan 2022 and Vaidya Ratna 2022 awards to commemorate the National Doctors' Day for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic on July 1st 2022. Frontline warriors who fought valiantly and tenaciously to save their patients' lives received a thunderous round of applause from the audience.

On this occasion, Sravani Hospital’s website www.sravanihospitals.com —designed by digital connect and logo were launched by the chief guests—Padma Shri Dr. Manjula Anagani along with Dr.Mahaboob Khan and MLC member Boggarapu Dayanand. Other prominent doctors such as Dr.Sathish Reddy G, and Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Dr. VVS Chandrasekaram, Dr. Madhusudhan. Dr. Aswini Annam, and Dr. Talacheru Srinivasulu also remained present on the occasion at Hotel Avasa.

Padma Shri Dr. Manjula Anagani said, “It was a great privilege to attend the event where eminent doctors from our community were honored with Vaidya Ratna and Vaidya Vibhushan awards on the National Doctors’ Day. These doctors have fought valiantly during the coronavirus pandemic in Telangana state to save the lives of hundreds and thousands of people and I wish All the very best for sravani hospital team''

According to the promoters of Sravani Hospitals, the 75-bed hospital is equipped with advanced hi-tech equipment ranging from 32 slice Siemens CT scan, GE Omnibeds Warmers Anesthesia Gas stations, Olympus Endoscopy & ERCP, Karl Storz 4K advanced Laparoscopy, Philips Monitors. The hospital specializes in Paediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, General Medicine, Pulmonology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Orthopedics, Critical & Trauma care, IVF, Radiology & Clinical Imaging, Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Paediatric Surgery, and Plastic Surgery along with state of the art Cardiology Cath lab facility to provide the best health care facilities to patients.

Here are the List of Doctors Awarded with Vaidya Vibhushan 2022 & Vaidya Ratna 2022 by Sravani Hospitals:

Vaidya Vibhushan 2022 Awardee’s -

1. Padmashree Awardee Dr. Manjula Anagani, Clinical Director, HOD-Obstetrics & Gynaecology at care hospitals (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

2. Dr.Mahaboob khan, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist Medical Superintendent Govt Chest Hospital,Erragadda (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

3. Dr. Sathish Reddy Gandavarapu,Senior Orthopedic Surgeon & Joint replacement Surgeon, (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

4. Dr.Ashwini Annam,Senior consultant GynaecologistHigh risk obstetrics(Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

5. Dr.Srinivasulu Talacheru,Senior Consultant Internal medicine, Physician & Diabetologist (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

6. Dr. Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam, Founder & Managing Director, Ankura Hospitals (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

7. Dr. K K Durga Prasad,Consultant Pediatrician Director Ankura Hospitals (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

8. Dr. T Srinidhi,Director Ankura Hospitals (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

9. Dr. Madhusudhan,HOD & Professor Osmania General Hospital (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

10. Dr. Satish Ghanta, Senior Consultant Pediatrician , Director Little Stars Children's Hospital (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

11. Dr.Vimala Kumari Gedda, Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician & Laparoscopic Surgeon (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

12. Dr.Phani Krishna Ravula, Director & Senior consultant Surgical gastroenterologist at pace hospitals (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

13. Dr. Pravin Sudhakar Patil, Consultant Clinical Imaging & Interventional Radiology (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

14. Dr. Sreedhar Lingam, Professor and HOD, Department of General surgery, Apollo medical college & research Center (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

15. Dr.VVS Chandrashekharam,Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, Urologist & Minimal Invasive Laparoscopic Surgeon(Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

16. Dr.Ravikanth Erramshetty, Dental Surgeon (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

17. Dr. Siddamshetty Mahesh Kumar,MD Ayurveda - (Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

18. Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla, Cosmetic/Aesthetic Dentist ( Vadiya Vibhushan Awardee)

19. Dr. Thrivikram.S ,MD - General Physician ( Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

20. Dr Gowtham Kattamuri, BDS, MDS - Ga Dental Clinics ( Vaidya Vibhushan Awardee)

Vaidya Ratna 2022 Awardee’s -

1. Dr.Alekhya Naidu, Consultant Gynecologist & infertility specialist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

2. Dr. Kavya Priya Vazrala,MBBS,MS, Gynaecology & Obstetrics (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

3. Dr Hareesh Tarigoppula ,MBBS MD FLTA, Consultant Liver Transplant & HPB Anesthesia ( Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

4. Dr. Naresh Gajjala, Neurosurgeon TX Hospitals ( Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

5. Dr Rajesh Thunuguntla,Consultant Orthopedic surgeon (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

6. Dr G Harshavardhan Reddy, Consultant Gastroenterologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

7. Dr. P Sukarna Reddy,Consultant Trauma Arthroscopic & Joint Replacement Surgeon(Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

8. Dr. Koushik Amancharla, Consultant Urologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

9. Dr.Jaideep Dasari,Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

10. Dr. Prashanth Koyyada,Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

11. Dr. Ch.Girija Lakshmi, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Fertility Specialist and Laparoscopic Surgeon (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

12. Dr. Vivek Kandanuru,Endodontist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

13. Dr. Naveen Reddy A, Consultant physician & Diabetologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

14. Dr.P.Sai Pranaya Reddy,Consultant Obstetrician (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

15. Dr Sridevi Pattipati,Consultant Pediatrician Vidushi Children's clinic (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

16. Dr Sarada Kandichetty, Consultant Obstetrician (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

17. Dr. Fazalunnisa, Consultant gynecologist & infertility specialist Hira infertility Center (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

18. Dr. K Pavan Kumar, Senior Consultant Pediatrician (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

19. Dr. Raghu Chilukoori, Consultant cardiac anesthesiologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

20. Dr.Sushma Peruri, General, laparoscopic, and colorectal surgeon (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

21. Dr.Samraj Johnson, Founder of Kites (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

22. Dr. Annapurna, Founder & Dermatologist, Arshi clinics (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

23. Dr. Mohd Sarfaraz Nawaz, Consultant Pediatrician at Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

24. Dr. Naren Bollineni, consultant surgical oncologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

25. Dr.Suryaprakash, Consultant pediatrician & Neonatologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

26. Dr.G Bala Kishore, Consultant Pediatrician (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

27. Dr. Srinath Kathi, Consultant Plastic Surgeon (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

28. Dr T.Nikhil Kumar Reddy, Senior consultant radiologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

29. Dr. Gourisetti Shivacharan, Consultant Pediatrician (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

30. Dr.V. S. Sabarish, Consultant physician (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

31. Dr.Sama Sreekanth, Consultant Pulmonologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

32. Dr. Nagaraj Boyilla, Consultant Pulmonologist (Vaidya Ratna Awardee)

33. Dr.Ram Kumar Gudapati, Chief Consultant- Vitreous Retina, Managing Director Nethra Eye Institute Vaidya Ratna Awardee)