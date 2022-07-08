Sex Doesn’t End When You Have a Chronic Disease, says Dr. David Samadi
Dr. Samadi acknowledges that sex is essential for quality of life, even for men with a chronic illness
Men, to take back your sex life, take charge of your health.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sexuality and sexual satisfaction are unique gifts couples share. But how does this affect the 6 in 10 Americans with a chronic disease? Dr. David Samadi, the author of The Ultimate Manual and Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY, knows chronic health conditions can lead to quality of life issues, including bedroom challenges. But he wants men to know they can overcome them.
“Science has shown that common chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, or obesity, can take a toll on intimate relationships,” said Dr. Samadi. “For men, their sexual issues are impacted the most by erectile dysfunction and a loss of interest in sex. The trick is not letting the chronic disease diminish their sex life.”
Common sexual concerns of men with chronic diseases:
Living with a chronic illness is never easy. The severity of the disease can impact every aspect of a man’s life, including their sexual health. Dr. Samadi understands that when dealing with worries over high blood pressure, out-of-control blood glucose, or painful joints from excess body weight, these problems spill over with implications for sexual health.
Dr. Samadi explained that men’s sexual intimacy is affected by three main factors resulting from a man’s chronic health problem: An altered self-image, fatigue, and lack of communication.
“A man’s self-image plays a strong role in how he sees himself,” said Dr. Samadi. “Any physical changes due to a major surgery or changes in skin or weight gain from prescription medications or for other reasons have implications on sexual performance.”
For instance, men who are morbidly obese may often have self-image worries. Carrying excess body weight can result in erectile dysfunction and heightened anxiety from poor sexual performance. Some obese men may also have a condition called buried penis syndrome, in which the penis is covered beneath folds of the skin, making it difficult to have sex.
Unfortunately, many side effects from a chronic disease can leave men feeling extra tired because of health complications or investing significant amounts of time managing a chronic illness, like diabetes. In addition, uncontrolled blood sugar is a substantial contributor to nerve damage, making it difficult for men to achieve an erection for sexual intercourse. These men may also have low testosterone, the hormone necessary for sexual arousal, energy, and a desire for sexual encounters. Men with low testosterone levels may see their sex life come to a grinding halt.
Dr. Samadi added, “Men with heart disease often hesitate to have sex, worrying it may trigger a heart attack. These concerns are perfectly normal and are best communicated with their physician, who cares for their heart disease. In addition, men with heart disease must get accurate information on whether sexual activity is okay or not and can be resumed after a heart attack.”
Dr. Samadi also recommends good communication between couples is critical when dealing with a long-term health issue. Unfortunately, men are notorious for holding back on their feelings. When this happens, communication between couples will break down, shutting the door to finding long-term solutions to solving sexual health problems.
Sex and chronic disease recommendations:
Dr. Samadi’s main message to men with a chronic disease is don’t let it diminish their sex life; first and foremost, men should take care of themselves. Men can take steps to keep the sexual flames burning even when dealing with a health issue. These steps include:
• Men experiencing erectile dysfunction, symptoms of low testosterone, or any other urological problems affecting their sex life should consult a
urologist. There are various treatments to resolve these issues.
• A man’s primary care physician should review a man’s medications for any possible interactions with sexual functioning.
• Have an annual physical and regular health screenings like the PSA test for prostate cancer, and ask for help managing a chronic disease.
• Learn and adopt good health habits for a lifetime. Eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, reduce stress, and get adequate sleep.
• Have a sense of humor, keeping sex fun and interesting.
Dr. Samadi’s final advice to men: “Men, take charge of your health and take back your sex life.”
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
