Dr. David Samadi Offers Help for Men with Sexual Dysfunction
Sexual intimacy should not be overcome by physical or psychological problems influencing a man’s sexual health
Men don't need to suffer in silence with sexual dysfunction. Help is available. ”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prevalence of sexual dysfunction among men can vary widely, but one thing is known – sexual dysfunction increases sharply as men age. And now that one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. population is baby boomers aged 65 and older, men who once enjoyed sex in their younger years with few problems will soon find out that growing older is no friend to sexual health.
— Dr. David Samadi
That’s why Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY, and author of The Ultimate MANual, offers his advice for older men experiencing sexual dysfunction: At the first sign of any sexual dysfunction, is the time to see your urologist. Early treatment can nix the issue by finding the cause and recommending appropriate solutions for helping men regain their sex life.
“Waiting for months or years before seeking help only makes the situation worse and can harm intimate relationships with their partner,” stated Dr. Samadi. “Male sexual dysfunction is a quality of life issue and an umbrella term that encompasses different parts of sexual activity such as arousal, pleasure, and orgasm. Male sexual functioning is better understood today than in the past, and thankfully, there are very effective treatments helping resolve these issues.”
The most common sexual problems older men (and even younger men) have with sexual dysfunction include erectile dysfunction (ED), premature ejaculation, loss of interest in sex, and retrograde ejaculation. Any changes in libido, difficulty in achieving or maintaining an erection, or ejaculation issues, warrant men to schedule a visit with their primary care physician, who can refer them to a urologist for further evaluation.
“There’s a lot of social pressure on men to perform sexually,” explained Dr. Samadi. “Most men naturally think about their “performance” in the bedroom – was it good or not? So, when a man, old or young, underperforms by an inability to achieve an erection, reaches climax too quickly, or has trouble getting sexually aroused, these are sexual functioning issues needing proper medical help. Men do not need to suffer in silence, feeling like nothing can be done. Help is available.”
The reasons for male sexual dysfunction vary, but most can be traced back to a physical, psychological, or medication-induced problem. For example, erectile dysfunction affects about one-half of men over 40, and that number increases as men age. ED and aging tend to go hand-in-hand. Physical changes brought on by growing older such as weight gain and the development of chronic diseases like diabetes or high blood pressure, play a role in leading to ED. Low testosterone levels can cause a drop in libido. Psychological issues such as depression, low self-confidence, or stress are often blamed for premature ejaculation in some men. Retrograde ejaculation may be a side effect of some medications or diabetes-related nerve damage.
“The best news is that sexual dysfunction in men can be corrected by treating the problem causing it,” said Dr. Samadi. “Each man I see for sexual dysfunction issues is treated for their specific individual need based on the cause.”
Dr. Samadi went on to add, “For example, most men with ED can be helped by being prescribed safe and effective medications such as Viagra or Cialis along with eating healthier and exercising more. But some men may need a more intensive treatment like a mechanical aid such as a penile implant. Men with low testosterone will benefit significantly from hormone therapy that may include injections, patches, or gels. For men struggling with anxiety or stress affecting their sex life, I’ll refer them for psychological counseling by a trained mental health counselor.”
Sexual dysfunction affects men of all ages, but predominately older men. Dr. Samadi wants men to know help is available, sexual dysfunction issues are treatable, and urologists should be their go-to doctor when bedroom intimacy disappears.
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board-certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
David Samadi
Madison Urology
+1 2123655000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other