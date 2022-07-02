Luxury Real Estate Enters Cottage Country with Upper Vista Muskoka
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Beginning of Construction in Bracebridge, OntarioBRACEBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction will soon begin on a breathtaking project of residential real estate by Evertrust Development Group that will bring luxury living to cottage country with Upper Vista Muskoka.
A groundbreaking ceremony held on June 23, 2022 marked the start of Phase 1 of the project, a well-planned endeavour from an experienced builder that is intended to create homes for many as well as enrich the local community with economic growth and positive change. It includes 40 detached homes, 54 detached homes and 14 semi-detached homes which will all epitomize the highest levels of comfort, nestled within a magnificent natural setting where the Muskoka River meets Lake Muskoka.
A large group of Evertrust team members, local dignitaries and neighbours attended the event at Gainsborough Road and McArthur Drive in Bracebridge, Ontario and then moved on to the Muskoka Brewery for a reception and speeches.
Founder of Evertrust Development and President, Dr. Ted Zhou addressed the crowd enthusiastically, thanking the team and the tremendous support of the Town of Bracebridge that all made the day possible.
“All of our projects are "customer orientated" and our mantra is to create communities that are “happy, healthy, high-end and affordable.”
Dr. Zhou also went on to explain the unique place Evertrust holds in the real estate market as they strive to create projects that not only benefit the new owners but also the community at large.
“We strive to deliver top-quality construction and amenities that will ensure an exceptional quality of life for everyone within the neighbourhoods we create.”
Dr. Zhou has created his own construction group, TQC Construction a registered Tarion builder with HCRA license to ensure the highest quality and efficiency in the construction process.
Also at the reception was Steve Clement, District Councillor for Bracebridge and Deputy Chair District of Muskoka who welcomed the exciting changes that are on the horizon for Bracebridge where he has lived his entire life.
“I’m proud of Bracebridge, I am proud of the way we are expanding. We welcome all development and as we know, housing in this day and age is a big issue.”
For generations, Bracebridge has been the go-to destination for locals and cottagers alike and the team at Evertrust enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to introduce this wonderful town to everyone with their newest development.
About Evertrust Development Groups Canada Inc.
Evertrust Development Group focuses on real estate development across Canada and North America and was founded by Dr. Ted Zhou, an accomplished businessman and scholar who has over 25-years’ experience as a developer and builder globally.
As a “Happy lifestyle provider” Evertrust Development Group delivers high-quality amenities in real estate development and carries on the mission of delivering a top-quality product and top-quality service to ensure a happy life. Everything Evertrust builds is focused on creating communities that are happy, healthy, high-end and affordable.
Dr. Zhou created his own licensed Construction company, TQC Construction Group, a registered Tarion builder with HCRA license that is positioned to provide customers with high-quality construction control services.
In Ontario, Evertrust holds multiple properties totaling over one thousand acres. At any time the company has between three and five new projects upcoming.
