Alessa Therapeutics Announces Dr. Pamela Munster appointed Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Munster is a medical oncologist at UCSF and the founder of Alessa TherapeuticsSAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alessa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering an innovative and proprietary localized drug delivery technology for the early interception of cancer and other diseases, announced today that Dr. Pamela Munster has been named Chief Executive officer succeeding John Maroney who has served as acting CEO since inception. Mr. Maroney will remain a Director of Alessa and serve as a consultant to Dr. Munster.
Dr. Munster, a medical oncologist at UCSF and the founder of Alessa Therapeutics commented, “I would like to thank John for his pathbreaking service and contributions over the past 5 years. We have built a great team and moved the technology from the laboratory to human clinical trials in prostate cancer in the US and overseas. We are poised to complete our promising Phase 1 program and have formed a very productive collaboration with Janssen. I am excited to lead Alessa into the next phase of development.”
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 268,490 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022 in the United States alone. Currently approved therapies for early-stage prostate cancer include active surveillance for low-risk patients and prostatectomy or prostate radiation (with or without anti-androgen and testosterone-lowering drugs to sensitize tumor cells to radiation therapy).
Many efficacious second- and third-generation anti-androgens are currently being evaluated for early-stage prostate cancer. However, these systemic testosterone-blocking therapies may cause significant side effects. Such adverse effects render the broader use of these drugs more challenging. Alessa’s proprietary localized drug-delivering implants are designed for sustained release of an anti-androgen selectively to the prostate thus minimizing systemic side effects despite providing therapeutic anti-androgen concentrations in the prostate.
About Alessa Therapeutics
Founded in 2018 and based on technology developed at the UCSF, Alessa Therapeutics is a privately held company focused on developing selective and sustained localized drug delivery for early interception of cancer. Alessa is financed by Mission Bay Capital and Mission Biocapital. For more information on Alessa Therapeutics, visit www.alessatherapeutics.com or email alessa@alessatherapeutics.com.
Tim Hay
Synthesis Media LLC
+1 510-593-0285
email us here