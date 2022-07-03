Submit Release
AutismDate - Dating platform for people within the autism spectrum!

AutismDate is a dating site / app especially for people within the autism spectrum. If you find it difficult to send someone a message directly, you can use our virtual environment 3DCity.”
— Sandra de Jonge

DONGEN, THE NETHERLANDS, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism and dating can be a difficult combination.
The dating platform AutismDate, where people with autism can meet others with autism, may offer a solution.

For autistic people it is sometimes difficult to make new contacts. People with and without autism sometimes do not understand each other very well. This makes it difficult to start a relationship. If someone register on AutismDate, they will find people on the site who experience the world in a more similar way.

USEFUL FUNCTIONS

The design and functions are designed to make it easy to register and make contact. It is possible to select by place of residence and age. On AutismDate there is the option to indicate that someone is only looking for a friend or a chat buddy.

Many people with ASD have a difficulty to send someone a message directly, but on AutismDate there is the possibility to play an online game together. Such as 3D Chess, Ice Cave Racing, connect 4, Sea Battle and it is possible to chat with each other in 3D Labyrinth or in the neighborhood by Street chat! AutismDate offers the virtual environment 3DCity, a way to interact when someone don't dare to meet someone else in real life. Of course the possibility to swipe profiles, and chat with each other like a regular Dating App are available on AutismDate. People can see their likes, profile visitors, and can send fotos to each other in a private chat.

Might be useful to know: the developer of the app, Delano Zijlmans, also has ASD.

The website (www.autismdate.com) went live on Valentine's Day 2017 and counts more then 6500 members.
The site and apps can be set in English, Spanish or Dutch.

The corresponding Android app is available in Google Play
(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.autismdate.com.app)
and the iOS app can be found in the App Store
(https://apps.apple.com/us/app/autism-date/id1202617288).

