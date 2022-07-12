Life After Cancer: Oncologist Shares Coping Mechanisms For Survivor
Cancer treatment involves a procedure that includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and hormone therapy, among others.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer is a disease caused due to abnormal cell growth with an ability to spread to other parts of the body. Cancer treatment involves a procedure that includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and hormone therapy, among others.
With treatments making it possible for the survivors to fight cancer, it is possible to restart life as a new chapter after completion of the treatment. However, even after fighting back, the constant fear of it reappearing in the body, the anxiety and stress could keep the survivors distressed and exhausted. Cancer changes life drastically, and the changes begin as soon as it is diagnosed. A wave of emotions breaks the willpower when diagnosed, to coping up and standing firm to fight back, the treatment itself is a rollercoaster ride with the realisation of life's value. Thus, it is essential to make the changes and adopt a lifestyle that benefits the recovery period and life after.
As much as it is crucial to keep the body healthy and boost immunity while undergoing the treatment or recovering from it. Mumbai oncologist, Dr Suresh Advani, says it is of utmost importance to keep the body strong internally to fight the disease and recover entirely from it.
Dr Advani, one of the renowned oncologists in Mumbai and India, shares a few coping mechanisms that can help the survivors with a healthy lifestyle post-treatment and during the recovery phase. Few things that empower health and positivity by analysing the lifestyle of fully recovered and content patients post-treatment are recoded through the perception of an oncologist to aid you in living a better life.
Backed by science, it is no secret that habits directly impact health. And thus, to keep any danger away, it is of utmost importance to eliminate any unhealthy habits like smoking, drinking, or an exhausting lifestyle that drains the body’s energy. Apart from that, it becomes significant to have a lifestyle that encourages positivity and good health in all possible ways. Food habits being the most crucial ones, the diet must include essential nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, fats, and adequate water. Regular exercise that keeps the body active and boosts strength is also necessary to track sleeping patterns. Healthy habits make it possible to keep the body mentally and physically strong.
However, with successful results, the survivors are encouraged to sustain a lifestyle with emotional stability. Physical and mental strength plays a prominent role in determining the body’s overall health, but emotional stability can also work like a triggering point hindering recovery at full pace. Thus, it becomes crucial to accept and embrace the new changes and the new life to beat the disease thoroughly.
Finding a new routine and maintaining a balance between emotions while recovering from the treatment impacts the process positively. Thus, it becomes crucial to manage the side effects of the therapy and narrow down its harmful results.
Looking after the self, managing wellness, avoiding a mentally exhausting lifestyle, cutting on toxicity, and adopting healthy food and sleep habits along with a routine that complements all aspects of health are the tips to change and adapt for life after cancer; Dr Advani suggests.
About Dr Suresh Advani
Dr Suresh Advani is the best oncologist in India and has successfully helped thousands of people begin the new chapters of their lives globally. As an oncologist, Dr Advani is the first to offer online counselling and guidance for cancer patients. With more than five decades of experience and result-oriented treatment and approach, Dr Suresh is an expert in the field and has battled different cancers for his patients. Chief cancer specialist in Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai, Dr Suresh Advani, also heads the cancer department of several corporate hospitals. Dr Suresh Advani continues with the legacy of serving his patients with reliability, integrity, compassion and dignity to help them live the rest of their life with peace.
Rutir Gujar
Dr Suresh Advani
+91 96197 97153
care@drsureshadvani.in