Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 and Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003791

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at 2255 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rood Pond Road, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #1 and Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Jesse Rogers

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle which had driven into a ditch on Rood Pond Road, Williamstown. The report indicated that the operator of the vehicle, identified as Jesse Rogers, was intoxicated and had assaulted another party who had stopped to help him. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the scene and located Rogers. While speaking with Rogers indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Rogers being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Rogers was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Rogers was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 07/20/2022 at 0800 hours and subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2022 at 0800 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Berlin, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861