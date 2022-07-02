Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 and Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003791
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at 2255 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rood Pond Road, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #1 and Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Jesse Rogers
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle which had driven into a ditch on Rood Pond Road, Williamstown. The report indicated that the operator of the vehicle, identified as Jesse Rogers, was intoxicated and had assaulted another party who had stopped to help him. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the scene and located Rogers. While speaking with Rogers indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Rogers being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Rogers was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Rogers was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 07/20/2022 at 0800 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2022 at 0800 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Berlin, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861