Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a series of Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the District.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:05 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, while inside their vehicle, in the 400 block of 21st Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-083-892

Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 2:50 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim fled the scene. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 22-087-163

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 2:56 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 2000 block of N Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 22-087-173

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 3:32 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 2100 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 22-087-166

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 4:25 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-087-190

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:21 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, while inside their vehicle, in the 2000 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-088-129

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 1:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-088-755

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 3:59 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was inside of their vehicle, in the 500 block of W Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-088-779

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:47 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was standing at their vehicle, in the 800 block of K Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-089-859

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 1:35 am, the suspects approached the victims, who were standing next to their vehicles, in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ car keys. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicles. The victims’ vehicles have been recovered. CCN: 22-089-867