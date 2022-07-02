Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery Offense: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location and approached the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the other suspect took US currency from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/t7ZF63cIdmQ

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.