Declaration of maintaining the state of immediate prevention

MACAU, July 1 - According to the assessment of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Typhoon Signal No.8 is issued at 21:30 on 1 July 2022 under the impact of the Severe Tropical Cyclone “Chaba”. In accordance with the order of the Chief Executive, pursuant to Article 8, Item 1 of Article 9, and Sub-item 7 of Item 1 of Article 11 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Legal Regime), in order to respond to public emergencies and safeguard the life and property of citizens, the state of immediate prevention which was declared in Executive Order No. 101/2022 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, is maintained as from 21:30 on 1 July 2022.