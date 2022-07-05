United States Global Initiative Announces 501(c)(3) Not-for-Profit Status
ORGANIZATION DEDICATED TO U.S. ENGAGEMENT WITH SISTER DEMOCRACIES
Obtaining 501(c)(3) status enables the US Global Initiative to educate and advocate for greater American engagement around the world with our sister democracies.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Global Initiative (USGI) is proud to announce it is now officially a nonprofit with tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. USGI is also now eligible to apply for government and foundation grants, which will further broaden its access to resources and strengthen its ability to provide advocacy and educational events and programs in the United States and around the world.
— Howard S Gold
“Obtaining 501(c)(3) status enables the US Global Initiative to educate and advocate for greater American engagement around the world with our sister democracies,” remarked Howard S. Gold, President of the United States Global Initiative. “The granting of a nonprofit status is a major milestone for our growing organization, and we are excited to be able to advocate for our five founding principles” he added. These include Demonstrating Fidelity to America’s Founding Ideals; Re-Engaging in Global Diplomacy; Countering the Growing Military Threat from China; Strengthening the NATO Alliance and Deploying a More Responsive and Capable Military Force.
