Seasoned Psychotherapist Max Karimbeik Helps People Overcome Their Mental Health Problems

“Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” ― C.G. Jung

Max Karimbeik offers online counseling dedicated to supporting people in their journey to mental wellness

I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.”
— ― Carl Gustav Jung
MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the pandemic and current economic disruptions is putting a strain on people's mental health. Compared to previous years, more individuals are experiencing anxiety, depression, and even grief and trauma from losing a loved one. Max Karimbeik, an experienced psychotherapist, is offering his expertise online to help those struggling with mental health to overcome their core issues and live meaningful lives.

Max's approach to therapy is focused on self-discovery and honest, non-judgmental discussions. According to him, only when one is completely honest with themselves will one be able to start their journey to healing. Often, people avoid going to therapy and counseling because they fear being judged. Many choose to brush over their internal struggles, delude themselves into thinking they're okay, and try to get on with their lives. However, repressing these emotions, especially during these difficult times, will intensify the feelings of negativity.

Max works closely with his clients to help them understand and process the conflicts affecting their mental wellbeing. They must be willing to share their vulnerabilities to identify the root cause of their problem and take action.

Instead of offering a quick, cut-and-dry fix, Max equips his clients with the tools and techniques to make positive changes in their lives. His therapy solutions are designed to empower clients to take charge of their healing, instill self-compassion, break free from their limiting beliefs, and set goals for personal growth.

He shares valuable insights, wisdom, and relatable content to guide clients into a stable recovery. Max highlights the importance of focusing on the present while acknowledging the past and looking forward to the future.

Max works with people from all walks of life and utilizes various approaches to meet his clients' diverse and unique needs. Some of his methods include Art Therapy, Neuropsychology, Gestalt Learning, Somatic Therapy, Biopsychosocial Assessments, and Dialectical Behavior Therapy. He combines the suitable approaches to create a personalized plant aligned with the client's needs and goals and seamlessly integrates into their everyday life.

Through empathy, compassion, and honest communication, Max has helped hundreds of individuals overcome their mental struggles and develop the resilience to lead a happy and successful life.

He specializes in grief and loss therapy, trauma and PTSD counseling, and anxiety therapy. Max also offers counsel on divorce, post-partum depression, dissociative disorders, addiction and OCD. Services are provided via Telehealth for once-a-week sessions.

Connect with Max today. Learn more here at: https://babakkarimbeik.tribesites.com

