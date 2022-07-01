Submit Release
Repeated black bear activity has been reported in the Hayden View and Canfield area of Coeur d’Alene

Officers with Idaho Fish and Game in the Panhandle have received multiple calls over the past few weeks about black bear activity in a local neighborhood. The incidents have been occurring in a neighborhood near Canfield Mountain, in the Hayden View Drive and Packsaddle Drive area, just north of Dalton Gardens.

Multiple residents have reported seeing a black bear in the area, and although there have been no reports of aggressive behavior toward humans, the bear has been getting into household trash and backyard chicken coops. Black bears are common throughout north Idaho but will move into residential areas when they are attracted to easy food sources. Never approach a bear or any other wild animal.

Residents are advised of the bear activity and encouraged to take the following precautions:

  • If possible, surround chicken coops, backyard gardens or other permanently established potential food sources with electrified fencing. Electric fences are the most effective deterrent to keep bears out.
  • Properly dispose of attractants, including trash, animal carcasses, compost, livestock feed and beehives.
  • Securely store food, garbage and other attractants in a bear-resistant place.
  • Keep pet food secured as you do your own. Bears like pet food as much as your pet does.
  • Avoid filling bird feeders until wintertime.
  • Make sure to clean your grills and keep them in a building, if possible.

In addition, here are a few tips in the event you do encounter a bear:

  • Never approach bears, always stay at least 300 feet away.
  • Do not interrupt bear activities or startle a bear.
  • Never feed bears.
  • Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
  • Never run if you encounter a bear.

Fish and Game officers will continue to monitor the situation and will take action as necessary.

For more information or if you have questions or need support, please contact the Panhandle Regional office.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.
 

