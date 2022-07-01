Gov. Lee Announces Key Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will appoint Troy Haley to serve as Administrator of the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation within the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, effective immediately. Lee also named key appointments to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.

“Troy is a dedicated public servant, and I thank him for his willingness to take on this important role,” said Lee. “I appreciate his continued leadership and am confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

Haley currently serves as the Legal Services Director for the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Haley has served the Bureau since 2007 in various roles including as a Workers’ Compensation Specialist, Legislative Liaison and the Administrator’s Designee. Haley earned his J.D. at the University of Memphis College of Law, master’s degree at Tennessee State University and bachelor’s degree at Lipscomb University.

Lee reappointed Judge Timothy Conner and named Meredith Weaver to serve as judges on the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.

“Timothy and Meredith are highly qualified attorneys who will bring significant expertise to their respective roles,” said Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and service to Tennesseans.”

Conner has served as a judge on the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board since 2014. Prior, Conner practiced law for 22 years including in the areas of workers’ compensation and employment discrimination. Conner earned his J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law and bachelor’s degree from Boston University.

Weaver is an attorney with Peterson White and has 18 years of legal experience in workers’ compensation and employment law. Weaver earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and bachelor’s degree from Auburn University.

