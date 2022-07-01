Assault/Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002739
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/1/22 at 1427 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crystal Lake beach in Barton
VIOLATION: Assault and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Christian Laflamme
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, Vermont
ACCUSED: Christopher Fuller
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and several other law enforcement agencies responded to a large fight in progress, involving up to 18 people, at the Crystal Lake state beach in Barton. Troopers investigated and determined Christian Laflamme (21), Christopher Fuller (37), several juveniles, and an unidentified person were involved. Subsequent to the investigation, the parties involved were issued a citation for Disorder Conduct and Simple Assault. No further information is available regarding any involved juveniles.
In addition, VSP is looking for any information regarding the identity of the additional person involved. A photo is attached. Anyone with information is urged to contact Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/20/22 at 1000
COURT: Orleans Criminal
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881