Assault/Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002739

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/1/22 at 1427 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crystal Lake beach in Barton

VIOLATION: Assault and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Christian Laflamme                                               

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, Vermont

 

ACCUSED:  Christopher Fuller                                      

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and several other law enforcement agencies responded to a large fight in progress, involving up to 18 people, at the Crystal Lake state beach in Barton. Troopers investigated and determined Christian Laflamme (21),  Christopher Fuller (37), several juveniles, and an unidentified person were involved. Subsequent to the investigation, the parties involved were issued a citation for Disorder Conduct and Simple Assault.  No further information is available regarding any involved juveniles. 

 

In addition, VSP is looking for any information regarding the identity of the additional person involved.  A photo is attached.  Anyone with information is urged to contact Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  9/20/22 at 1000          

COURT: Orleans Criminal

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

