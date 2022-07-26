Bonnie Clark, Life Insurance Expert, Expands to Surprise Arizona

Bonnie Clark -Kratos Financial & Insurance Solutions

Bonnie Clark, President of Kratos Financial & Insurance Solutions is now in AZ to help individuals in Surprise, the West Valley and AZ with financial goals.

SURPRISE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonnie Clark , President and CEO of Kratos Financial & Insurance Solutions , is known as an experienced life insurance expert and retirement planner who excels at listening to her clients' needs and desires and building a custom plan to achieve their goals. She moved to Surprise, Arizona in June of 2022 from Temecula, CA and is eager to bring her passion in guiding business owners and families to gain confidence and clarity they are on track toward achieving their financial goals.Mrs. Clark has helped hundreds of families protect who and what matters most in their lives, bring financial peace of mind. Working with small business owners and families, she focuses on a process, not a specific product to provide appropriate solutions that will fulfill individual goals, needs, and dreams for today and the future. She will minimize or eliminate the risk of market loss, high fees, and high levels of taxation. "Your financial future is too important for guesswork. My plans are guaranteed beyond life expectancy. They provide solutions to avoid pitfalls that can wipe out a secure financial future."Are you prepared for the unexpected? Bonnie Clark advocates for her client's financial wellbeing and those that depend on them.Do you know the best time to start your social security benefits? Mrs. Clark can help you determine that.The life insurance industry has evolved like all other fields. By getting a life insurance audit you may be able to reduce your premiums or increase your benefits. Connect with Kratos Financial & insurance Solutions to find out.

Kratos Financial & Insurance Solutions Now Expanded to Arizona