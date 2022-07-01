Entire Oregon Coast Now Open For Razor Clam Harvesting

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of razor clam harvesting on the south coast. Now the entire Oregon coast is open for razor clam harvesting. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive sampling weeks.

Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products in retail stores and restaurants remain safe for consumers.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid toxin are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as weather and tides permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

ODA contact: Judy Dowell 503-871-2118