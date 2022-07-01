All the Oohs without the Booms: DEM's "Quiet Fireworks" Viewing at Beavertail Allows People with Hearing Sensitivities to Enjoy Newport's Display from Across the Bay July 4

PROVIDENCE, RI – Aiming to provide all members of the public with access to public spaces to do things they enjoy, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is inviting persons with hearing and sensory sensitivities to a "quiet fireworks" display Monday, July 4, at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown.

From their perch at Beavertail, viewers may enjoy the City of Newport's annual Fourth of July display that's held across Narragansett Bay at another DEM property — Fort Adams State Park — with less noise exposure. Depending on weather and atmospheric conditions, the explosions of fireworks can be heard many miles away, so the viewing event at Beavertail will not be noiseless. However, the increased distance from Newport will allow viewers to enjoy the sparkle of the fireworks at much-reduced noise levels.

RI State Parks has organized this event for patrons with hearing and sensory sensitivities. Leashed dogs are allowed if the leash is no longer than six feet. Children must be always accompanied by an adult. The viewing is wheelchair-accessible and stroller-friendly. The event is for all ages and physical abilities.

WHAT: Quiet Fireworks

WHEN: Monday, July 4, 9-10 PM Rain date July 5

WHERE: Beavertail State Park, Beavertail Road, Jamestown

