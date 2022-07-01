TWRA Begins Management of Lake Halford

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially takes over management of Lake Halford (also known as the Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake) July 1, 2022. The lake will continue to be open for fishing and recreational activities.

The agency held a public listening session in May to better understand community priorities for the lake and plans to maintain current recreational activities. Residents and visitors can expect to see additional fisheries management activities at the lake, as well as increased TWRA boating law enforcement presence.

Lake management that involves permitting, user fees, and other regulations will require additional rule making procedures from the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. This is expected to occur later this year, at which time more information will be available. The following amenities will be affected by this requirement until further notice:

User Fee: In accordance with other TWRA managed lakes, a user fee will be implemented after a rule making process is completed. No user fees will be charged for the remainder of the summer. A valid Tennessee fishing license and boating registration are still required.

RV Park: Existing reservations will be honored, but no additional reservations will be accepted until a rule making process is completed.

Homeowner Dock Permits: The permitting process for docks is temporarily frozen until a rulemaking process can be completed.

Marina Gasoline Sales: Gasoline pump is indefinitely closed.

TWRA will establish three permanent positions at Lake Halford, including a lake manager. These jobs postings will be posted on the Tennessee State Career site (www.tn.gov/careers). Community members and visitors can direct questions to the Region 1 TWRA office.

Additional Background: Tennessee Senate Bill 2402 (House Bill 2149) and the Governor’s FY2022-23 budget allocated $11 million to transfer ownership of the Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreation Lake from the Carroll County Watershed Authority into Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency management.

The Tennessee State Legislature also enacted a name change from 1000 Acre Lake to Lake Halford, after Tennessee State Representative Curtis Halford. TWRA is partnering with the Carroll County Watershed Authority and local leaders on the transition.

