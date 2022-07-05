Toynk Announces Exclusive Merchandise and Market Debuts for San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Over 40 exclusive limited edition items from top fandoms can be found at Toynk booths across San Diego Comic-Con 2022 this July
San Diego Comic-Con is BACK! The team at Toynk.com is happy to announce their merchandise exclusives and market debuts for San Diego Comic-Con happening July 20th-24th, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.
Comic-Con participants can choose from 40+ Toynk exclusive items, which can be found across the convention at different booths. The wide array of officially licensed exclusives available this year include finds from popular fandoms such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, The Golden Girls, Super Mario Bros., Power Rangers, Beetle Juice, Hello Kitty, and more!
Toynk: Booths #121, #815, #3849
Disney+: Booth #4245
Geeki Tikis: Booth #3749 and Booth #2913 in the Lucas Pavilion
Toynk Plushies: Booth #4649
Ukonic: Booth #1235
Tentacle Kitty: Booth #1501
Geeki Tiki Debuts at San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Several highly anticipated market debuts from the popular Beeline Creative drinkware line, Geeki Tikis® will also be making an appearance at Toynk booths this year. Geeki Tikis® mugs are a fun combination of pop culture’s most beloved characters and the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture.
Power Rangers Green Ranger 16oz Geeki Tiki Mug (SDCC Debut and Exclusive)- Featuring one of the main members of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, this Geeki Tikis Green Ranger Mug depicts the character wearing his iconic helmeted uniform, with stunning gold detailing on his belt and shoulder pads. Complete with an attractive glazed finish for a truly legendary look.
Beetlejuice Sandworm 26oz Geeki Tiki Mug (SDCC Debut)- Summon this exclusive Geeki Tikis Sandworm Mug that brings Tim Burton's Beetlejuice to the world of the living. This fully sculpted ceramic figure is painted in a striped glazed finish that captures the creature in a bone-chilling design.
Horror Mini Muglet Geeki Tiki Blister 4pk (SDCC Debut and Exclusive)- Horror Geeki Tikis® mini muglets blister pack features four famous horror movie characters in a traditional Polynesian tiki style. You’ll kill for a mini tiki mug showcasing Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Regan. Each mini muglet holds 2 ounces.
Beetlejuice Mini Muglet Geeki Tiki Blister 4pk (SDCC Debut and Exclusive)- The exclusive Geeki Tikis Beetlejuice Mini Muglet 4-Pack based on Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice includes The Ghost With The Most, Adam, Barbara, and a Sandworm. The strange and unusual crew is given a tropical twist as colorful tiki figural mini muglets that hold 2 ounces each.
Top Toynk SDCC 2022 Exclusives to Check Out
Marvel Moon Knight Crescent Blade Replica Pin Limited Edition- The exclusive Crescent Blade 14KT Gold Replica inspired by Marvel Studios' Moon Knight is an impressive prop replica featuring two base metal magnetic pins with recessed carvings. The dynamic design is plated with the finest quality 14KT gold and comes housed in a branded clamshell box for safe storage and display. Limited edition of 400 pieces.
Disney Alice In Wonderland 12-ounce Ceramic Teacup and Saucer Set SDCC 2022- From the Mad Hatter's table comes this exclusive teacup and saucer set inspired by Disney's Alice In Wonderland. Recreate one of the most memorable scenes from the magical adventure, as Alice appears on the teacup with a colorful crowd of nosy tulips, sweetpeas, bluebonnets, and more. The inside of the rim features decorative "Curiouser and Curiouser" lettering and flowers at the bottom of the cup.
Marvel Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Eye Of Agamatto Prop ReplicaSilver Plated Edition | Boxed- Experience a mind-bending world of mystical arts with this limited edition Eye of Agamotto replica necklace inspired by Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it won't manipulate and alter timelines, this stunning recreation of Doctor Strange’s powerful relic does look like the real deal. Limited edition of 250 pieces.
Nightmare Before Christmas Enamel 6 Piece Enamel Pin Set - This exclusive pin set is inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and features the strange and unusual denizens of Halloween Town. Comes with adorable chibi versions of Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, Oogie Boogie, Spiral Hill, and the mischievous trio Lock, Shock, and Barrel. Limited edition of 1,000 pieces.
Garbage Pail Kids Playing Cards Designed By Hydro74 with Hot Scott or Adam Bomb Sticker- Known for his unique twist on contemporary art through a pop culture lens, graphic designer Hydro74 puts his signature touch on a popular brand with stunning character art celebrating the Garbage Pail Kids 35th Anniversary. This collectible set of Garbage Pail Kids playing cards is a standard deck, including 52 playing cards and 2 jokers. This SDCC exclusive comes with a FREE sticker to go along with the deck, choose from Hot Scott or Adam Bomb stickers.
Super Mario Icons Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt- Fans will instantly recognize the power-up items seen in the patterned design of this Super Mario Bros. Icons Button-Up Shirt, including Super Stars, Fire Flowers, Question Blocks, and more from the classic Super Mario Bros. video games.
Visit the Disney+ Booth for Exclusive Pins
This year Toynk is teaming up with Disney+ to deliver a wide selection of Disney pins and other exclusives at the Disney+ booth #4245. Choose enamel pins from 15+ different Disney titles including Encanto, Aladdin, Snow White, Brave, Hercules, and more!
These highly collectible enamel pins celebrate iconic film anniversaries, new film releases, and beloved characters.
Limited Edition Disney Anniversary Pins
-Disney Brave 10th Anniversary Enamel Pin
-Disney Wreck-It Ralph 10th Anniversary Enamel Pin
-Disney Ratatouille 15th Anniversary Enamel Pin
-Disney Lilo & Stitch 20th Anniversary Enamel Pin
-And more!
Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Limited Edition Pins
-Disney Encanto Candle Pin
-Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi Enamel Pin - Obi Wan
-Star Wars Clone Wars Enamel Pin - Bo Katan
-Marvel Loki TVA Pewter Pin
-And more!
About Toynk
Founded in 2001, Toynk aims to deliver an ever-expanding array of home goods, apparel, pins, and collectibles featuring your favorite geeky licenses. Our team comes together each day, working hard to improve our customers’ experience. It’s not considered work when we know that our products bring adventure, joy, and happiness to life!
Summer Grinwis
Toynk.com
summer@toynk.com
