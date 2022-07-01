AG Yost’s Statement on Ohio Supreme Court’s Denial of Preterm-Cleveland’s Request for Stay

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court of Ohio’s denial of Preterm-Cleveland’s motion for an emergency stay of the "heartbeat" bill:

“We will continue to defend Ohio’s duly enacted statutes and to advocate for the rule of law. The Plaintiffs need to reconcile themselves to pursuing their policy goals through the political process, not the courts.”

