Efraín Orozco (left) and Alex Batteer (right), Bizbud Co-Founders

Bizbud Chosen for Newchip's Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

Bizbud “The smart field app that substitutes the notebooks used in cannabis farms for payroll, inventory, and accounting” was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Cannabis-Tech companies like Bizbud can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Bizbud and believe they will do well at Newchip.”

Bizbud launched in Q4 last year (2021), has already started to make an impact in California and Oregon, and is aiming to expand its reach throughout North America and Europe this year.

“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator greatly increases our chances for success in securing funds” says Bizbud CEO Efraín Orozco “which would give us the tools and resources to take Bizbud to the next level”.

Many cannabis farmers use old-fashioned tools such as notebooks as their field logs for payroll and inventory control; some growers subsequently enter their data manually into ERP systems and/or excel sheets. This process is a full-time job and manual logging gives space to errors, disorganization, and chaotic accounting. This affects the overall industry regulatory debate since small – mid-size farmers seem to lack time and proper tools to transition into a controlled, accounted, and competitive environment provided by the regulation, as stated by industry representatives such as The Cannabis Growers Association (addressing their concern on the imminent takeover of the industry by large, consolidated corporations due to operational favoring conditions for such, in their document “An Emerging Crisis”) and by Juli Crockett, the Head of Compliance at Metrc (explaining how temporary licenses are being revoked for smaller – mid-size farms mostly because of the high level of control requirements, through her YouTube video “Metrc – California Cannabis Track and Trace”).

Bizbud is a smart field logbook app & pocket ERP that substitutes the notebooks used in cannabis farms for payroll and inventory; aiming to help keep farms organized and with clear accounting, thus reducing data entry and management time down to one-third vs. when done manually, saving in average up to $50K/year in managing payroll costs. The app complements any ERP system already in place. Bizbud aims to help clear the gap between large, corporate operations and smaller farmers by facilitating a tool to transition into compliance.

Our founder’s team is composed of Efrain Orozco (CEO), a serial entrepreneur with international experience in the software development businesses since 2015; Diego Orozco with expertise in the UX/UI field (5+ years) and who has been leading the development as product owner, and Alexander Batter, an experienced (8+ years) cannabis cultivator and entrepreneur.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on the company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

