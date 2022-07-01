NEWS RELEASE: Third Quarter Hawaii Annual Business Reports Due

Main, News Releases Posted on Jul 1, 2022 in BREG

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS



DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN

DIRECTOR

TY Y. NOHARA

SECURITIES COMMISSIONER



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 1, 2022

Third Quarter Hawaii Annual Business Reports Due

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ (DCCA) Business Registration Division (BREG) reminds businesses to file their annual business reports. The annual report filing period is related to the business entity’s registration date and can be filed at any time during the quarter in which the filing is due.

Businesses registered in quarter three (July – September) can now file their annual reports online at https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/annuals. Reports due in quarter three must be filed with BREG by midnight (HST) September 30, 2022 in order to avoid a late filing penalty fee.

Fees for filing Hawaii annual business reports online are as follows:

LLCs, profit corporations and LLPs: $12.50; Nonprofit Corporations: $2.50; and Partnerships: $5.00. Accepted forms of payment online include credit card, eCheck, or through an eHawaii.gov subscriber account.

Please be cautious of any correspondence that does not come from BREG. BREG does not endorse or utilize the services of any third-party company to collect or file annual business reports.

Businesses are encouraged to timely file reports to keep the entity in good standing, which may be a prerequisite for qualifying for contracts, loans and other forms of business assistance. If you are delinquent in filing your Hawaii annual report(s), you can submit your filing online and a $10.00 late fee will be assessed per year delinquent.

To learn more about a business filing status, go to https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/documents/search.html, enter the business name and hit search. The filing quarters are as follows: First quarter is January – March; Second quarter is April – June; Third quarter is July – September; Fourth quarter is October – December.

For filing-related questions, please visit www.businessregistrations.com, email [email protected], or call (808) 586-2727. For technical questions, please contact eHawaii.gov via email at [email protected] or by phone at (808) 695-4620.

Online filing of annual reports are generated in partnership with Hawaii Information Consortium, LLC, the official Internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

About eHawaii.gov

Hawaii’s official website, https://portal.ehawaii.gov/, is managed by Hawaii Information Consortium, LLC, a Hawaii limited liability company doing business as NIC Hawaii and wholly owned subsidiary of Tyler Technologies, Inc. NIC Hawaii partners with state agencies to bring more state business online and improve public access to government information.

Media Contact:

Sheela Sharma

Information Specialist

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

(808) 586-5967