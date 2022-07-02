Pan-African PR Agency WhirlSpot is Redefining how Brands Launch, and Scale-up in the African Market
WhirlSpot Media, a full-service PR and marketing agency, is accelerating the growth of brands in AfricaNIGERIA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the continent with the youngest population in the world and an internet penetration rate of 43.1, Africa represents the future of the digital economy across the globe. With a defined mission set on delivering high-impact growth solutions, WhirlSpot Media is on course to resolve problems that Startups, scale-ups, encounter when they expand their horizons to harness the benefits that come with making entry into Africa’s rapidly growing economies. It is interesting to know WhirlSpot started with an insight into what makes the African Market attractive to investors from Asia, Europe, and America and the huge potential it can deliver to brands looking to explore the opportunities.
According to a 2018 report by Landry Signe in collaboration with Chelsea Johnson Titled: Africa’s Consumer Market Potential, it is projected that Consumer Spending in Africa is now the fastest-growing source of demand compared to government and business spending. This trend is projected to continue in 2030. With a fast-growing middle-class and young population, Africa has the potential to be the next global economic powerhouse. Current combined GDP: $2.6 trillion, projected GDP: $29 trillion by 2050.
WhirlSpot has identified a vast and untapped market entry opportunity and is standing at the intersection of ensuring that businesses understand the major challenges that come with launching and scaling in Sub-Saharan Africa. Notably, a novel marketing strategy pitched for the target audience always makes it easy to get the market share, without ignoring the market complexities which are remarkably driven by the difference in language, culture, technology maturity, and spending power.
Working with different clients from Fintech, Productivity Apps, and Human Resources, to Oil & Gas industries and a host of others has provided WhirlSpot Media with ample experience in understanding the market, what drives it and how to get quality results. From Kenya to Nigeria to Senegal, understanding what works for each market can be unnerving, our strategic partners spread across other the continent and around the world has made tapping into each market easier.
The failure to engage in strategic positioning might impact the public reputation of a brand – The African Market is not entirely immune to impersonation, as such, we are consistently telling the original stories of ourselves and our clients.
“Right from the start of this great journey, our mission has always been to help brands gain valuable insights on how to launch and expand their business in Africa—the world’s next big growth market. The launch of WhirlSpot was accelerated in response to a growing penetration problem experienced by most businesses who are looking to expand into Africa, especially with a pumped demand in 1) Turnaround time to launch in a new market; 2) Hiring right according to fluctuating demands; 4) Understanding of the opportunities and how to scale the hurdles within this huge market. Our Vision, Mission, Core Value and Positioning as a brand enforce and sets the trajectory for our future. We look forward to onboarding more businesses from Asia, the Middle East and beyond who are looking to strategically position in the market.” said Bayo Ojo, Strategic Growth Lead, WhirlSpot Media.
The team at WhirlSpot is excited about the future, and wants to continue to uncover more potential in the African market and convert those prospects into valuable insights that will become key ingredients in making decisions that are actionable. The team is constantly partnering with media platforms, content creators and agencies across West Africa, East Africa & South Africa to meet the growing demand of its clients.
To date, WhirlSpot has worked with various clients in and outside the Africa region such as: SHAREit Group, Workpay, and others with more new business in the pipeline.
WhirlSpot Media is not slowing down soon, with its team of experts ready to uncover and deliver spontaneous growth to businesses looking to Launch, Grow & Expand into the African Market.
About WhirlSpot Media
WhirlSpot Media is a full-service Growth marketing and PR agency focused on delivering localized high-impact solutions to help brands and agencies across the globe unlock the African market once and for all, without all the risks and hassle. Entering a new market like Africa requires building brand trust and loyalty, and that takes a deep understanding of the culture and consumers. At WhirlSpot, we speak the language; we know the market; we know the people with a network of partners spread across West Africa, South Africa, East Africa & North Africa.
